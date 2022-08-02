Bitcoin ATM

The FBI has removed this Bitcoin ATM machine from Murphy’s Taproom on Elm Street. It was installed in 2016 by a company connected to the leader of Free Keene.

 Posted at coinatmradar.com

The two remaining defendants in the Keene cryptocurrency case are arguing that laws regulating financial businesses at the time prosecutors allege they were running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange did not extend to cryptocurrency, and questioning an expert witness' analytical methods. 

The relatively-new technology of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the money-laundering trial of Ian Freeman and Aria DiMezzo, both of Keene, are raising new questions about whether old laws apply to rapidly-changing tech, and how to evaluate the reliability of "experts" in these new fields. 