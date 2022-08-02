The two remaining defendants in the Keene cryptocurrency case are arguing that laws regulating financial businesses at the time prosecutors allege they were running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange did not extend to cryptocurrency, and questioning an expert witness' analytical methods.
The relatively-new technology of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the money-laundering trial of Ian Freeman and Aria DiMezzo, both of Keene, are raising new questions about whether old laws apply to rapidly-changing tech, and how to evaluate the reliability of "experts" in these new fields.
Prosecutors allege DiMezzo and Freeman ran an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange that did not collect enough information from clients to comply with anti-money-laundering laws.
Freeman and DiMezzo have been charged with conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, 15 counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering.
Freeman is also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, attempting to evade taxes, continuing financial crimes enterprise and another money laundering charge.
Both have pleaded not guilty, and last week, their attorneys moved to dismiss the charges against Freeman and DiMezzo related to an unlicensed money transmitting business.
In filings last week, DiMezzo's attorney, Richard Guerierro, argued that the laws on the books from 2015 to 2020 -- the time when prosecutors allege the scheme was going on -- did not explicitly require registering money exchanges that dealt in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The law was not updated until 2021.
Comparing the cryptocurrency case to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, Guerriero argues that the U.S. Treasury Department started regulating cryptocurrency exchanges without explicit direction from Congress.
In the EPA case, the Supreme Court ruled essentially that executive-branch agencies could not make major regulatry decisions without direction from Congress. Guerriero argued this applies not just to the EPA, but to the Treasury department too.
Bitcoin was invented in 2008 and had come to prominence by the mid-2010s, Guerierro argued. If Congress had wanted to regulate cryptocurrency businesses before 2021, it could have.
Therefore, cryptocurrency exchanges were not required to register with the U.S. Treasury Department, Guerriero argued, which he argued operating a cryptocurrency without a license could not have been a crime.
In another filing, Guerrireo questioned the reliability of a method of analysis used by an expert witness who prosecutors plan to call.
Prosecutors propose to analyze the "blockchain," a public ledger that records every Bitcoin transaction, but Guerriero questioned if prosecutors' methods to trace those transactions to individuals is sound.
"The defense has not found any published case holding that forensic blockchain analysis is reliable under the Daubert standard, and there is good reason to believe that it is not," Guerriero said, referring to a standard of evidence.
Freeman's attorney joined both motions.
DiMezzo and Freeman are the only two defendants who face charges in what prosecutors allege was a long-running unlicensed cryptocurrency market favored by scammers for their no-questions-asked approach.
Prosecutors allege Freeman and DiMezzo instructed others to open personal bank accounts, or bank accounts in the name of “churches” like the Shire Free Church, the Crypto Church of NH, the Church of the Invisible Hand and the Reformed Satanic Church.
Prosecutors allege these accounts were used to operate the cryptocurrency business, which was run both online and through kiosks installed around New Hampshire, including at the Red Arrow Diner and Murphy’s Taproom in Manchester.
Prosecutors allege DiMezzo and Freeman paid others to open bank accounts, and then to lie about those accounts to bank employees, saying they were handling church donations, “to avoid detection of their scheme by financial institutions.”
Three defendants have pleaded guilty to a single charge of wire fraud each. Last week one of these defendants, Nobody, formerly known as Rich Paul, was sentenced to time served and forfeited a small stash of silver and gold.
Charges against a fourth were dropped against a fourth defendant last year.