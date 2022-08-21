Defense lawyers for Adam Montgomery, the jailed Manchester father of homicide victim Harmony Montgomery, have asked a judge to throw out two police interviews, claiming police ignored his refusals to talk and eventually convinced him to do so.

In court filings, veteran defense lawyer Caroline Smith wrote that police pressed and badgered Montgomery, 32, to speak to them during encounters on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 4, when the search for Harmony was in its infancy.