The state association of criminal defense attorneys raised concerns that statements from the governor and New Hampshire's top law enforcement officer on the Tuesday verdict in the Randolph motorcycle crash case could improperly influence future juries.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Coos County jury acquitted Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of all 15 charges including manslaughter and negligent homicide stemming from the 2019 motorcycle crash that killed seven.

