A judge is deciding whether to dismiss the case against a Salem police sergeant charged earlier this year in an off-duty 2012 police chase after his defense argued it is well outside the statute of limitations.
At a hearing via video conference Monday, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire heard arguments from Michael Verrocchi’s lawyer and the state Attorney General’s office, which in January brought charges of felony reckless conduct and disobeying a police officer, a misdemeanor.
Defense attorney Andrew Cotrupi said former Salem police chief Paul Donovan, Verrocchi’s supervisor, and other officers were aware of the Nov. 10, 2012, incident in Salem and could have initiated prosecution at the time, but instead it was handled through internal disciplinary action.
“The Attorney General’s office is unhappy with how that went and it’s as simple as that,” he told the judge.
Under the law, charges generally must be filed within six years for a felony and one year for a misdemeanor, but the period can be extended if “unlawful conduct delayed the discovery of the offense.”
To bring charges more than seven years after the incident is well outside the statute of limitations, Cotrupi said.
But the Attorney General’s office maintains it didn’t become aware of the 42-year-old Verrocchi’s conduct until it was published in a redacted copy of an audit on the Salem Police Department’s website on Nov. 21, 2018. The AG argues that the statute of limitations actually began on that date and that it obtained an arrest warrant in a timely manner.
Assistant Attorney General Nicole Clay said the police chief had the inherent duty to report the unlawful conduct at the time.
“The chief of police in this case failed to follow through on it,” she said.
Clay said the chief wanted to protect his reputation and the reputations of Verrocchi and the police department.
When St. Hilaire asked if she believed the chief had acted in bad faith, Clay answered, “Yes.”
St. Hilaire also asked if the chief or anyone else was being charged with official oppression. Clay said her office was “not in a position to answer” because there’s an ongoing investigation.
Verrocchi has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The reckless conduct charge accuses him of placing others in danger when he allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee at 62 mph in a 30-mph zone on Route 28 in Salem, failed to stop when signaled to stop by officer Sean York, “and instead fled from officer York and engaged in a high-speed motor vehicle pursuit over a distance of approximately two miles.”
During the chase, Verrocchi allegedly ran a red light, avoided spike strips placed in the roadway by officer Kevin Swanson, and “continuously failed to stop” for York, according to the complaint.
According to Verrocchi’s statement of the case filed in court, York didn’t know that Verrocchi was behind the wheel until he finally stopped, exited with his arms up and stated words to the effect of, “You got me York, you got me.”
“Officer York relates this incident was ‘meant to be in jest...we were coworkers and friends’; however, at the time he was upset by that behavior as he did not know who was driving the vehicle,” the statement said.
Verrocchi’s arrest was announced by the Attorney General’s office in January after a year-long investigation into four current and former high-ranking Salem police officers.
The office began looking into the incident after the audit report by Kroll Inc. was released in November 2018. Investigators notified town officials of a criminal investigation into Verrocchi three months later.
Verrocchi has been on paid administrative leave since the start of the investigation.
In court paperwork, the Attorney General’s office was critical of Donovan’s handling of Verrocchi’s case and described his failure to bring charges or notify a prosecuting authority was official oppression — a misdemeanor that can be brought against a public servant who “knowingly refrains from performing a duty imposed on him by law or clearly inherent in the nature of his office.”
“Chief Donovan intentionally failed to notify a prosecuting authority of the defendant’s felonious conduct to benefit himself, the defendant, and the police department. In not alerting authorities, Chief Donovan avoided scrutiny and criticism and the defendant remained employed and was promoted. The state will prove these facts to the jury at the defendant’s trial,” the AG’s office wrote in its objection to the motion to dismiss the case.
Cotrupi maintains that Verrocchi should be treated as any other citizen and that the perceived “misconduct” of one branch of law enforcement management not following recommendations or mandates of another is an “internal supervision issue for that agency.”
St. Hilaire questioned what would happen if a county attorney didn’t win reelection and the new one decides to review other cases that weren’t prosecuted.
“What do you do with those cases that are beyond the statute of limitations? Can the state’s argument in this case be made in that case, such that all old cases that violate the statute of limitations can somehow now be prosecuted because you have a whole new prosecuting staff in the office with a county attorney and possibly new assistants prosecuting cases?” he asked.
Clay responded that the Verrocchi case was different because it was never reported by police.
St. Hilaire took the case under advisement and is expected to issue a ruling soon.