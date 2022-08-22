FILE PHOTO: Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz capital murder trial

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz tells the judge he can see and hear a witness who is giving his victim impact statement via video link during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. August 4, 2022. 

A defense attorney on Monday implored a Florida jury to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting in the city of Parkland, citing brain damage linked to fetal drug and alcohol exposure as reason not to impose the death penalty.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to committing premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Lauderdale, in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members.