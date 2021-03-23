MINNEAPOLIS -- Jury selection was completed Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, paving the way for opening statements to begin Monday in the landmark case.
One final juror -- a White man believed to be in his 20s -- was picked Tuesday adding to a total of 15 jurors seated in the case. But Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill said he planned to dismiss the final juror on Monday to move forward with a final panel of 12 jurors and two alternates, describing the extra alternate as an insurance policy to make sure the court has enough jurors in place to begin testimony.
"The whole point of this 15th juror was to make sure that we have 14 people show up on Monday," Cahill said. "Nevertheless, I'm still not going to release the jury pool until the jury is sworn on the off chance that we still have to pick some alternates."
The court recessed until Monday, when opening statements are scheduled to begin. The final pick comes after two weeks of jury selection, which began March 9 -- a day later than scheduled because of a legal dispute over a third-degree murder charge. The charge was later reinstated.
Just over 70 people have been questioned during the process of seating a jury in the case that has drawn national attention and continues to inspire intense and conflicted emotions in a city where many remain traumatized by Floyd's death and the civil unrest that followed.
Few jurors summoned in the case arrived without some knowledge of the events surrounding Floyd's death. And almost all admitted to having a "negative" view of Chauvin, the White police officer filmed with his knee on the Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during a police investigation last May as the Black man complained of struggling to breathe and ultimately died.
Just days into jury selection, Minneapolis officials announced a record $27 million settlement with Floyd's family -- a development that led Cahill to dismiss two jurors after they said they could no longer be impartial because they had read or heard media coverage of the deal.
But the court quickly replaced them, and went on to pick seven more -- a faster pace than many involved in the case had expected.
Cahill had set aside three weeks for jury selection, with the option to extend it. The court also summoned a larger than usual pool of prospective jurors -- about 326 people, according to numbers Chauvin's defense team provided in a court filing last week.
So far, the seated jury is more diverse than many expected from Hennepin County, where the population is about 80% White. The 15 seated jurors include one Black woman, two multiracial women, three White men, three Black men and six White women.
Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, asked the judge last week to delay and move the trial, saying he was "gravely concerned" that news of the Floyd family settlement had tainted the jury pool. But Cahill agreed with prosecutors who pointed to the steady pace of jury selection as proof that pretrial publicity, including news of the settlement, had not harmed Chauvin's right to a fair trial.