The Derry gun shop sued by two Manchester police officers who were shot in 2016 has asked a judge to rule on the case without a trial, saying it did nothing wrong when it sold the gun to shooter Ian MacPherson and that the store never faced any criminal charges arising from the sale.
Officers Ryan Hardy and Matthew O’Connor have claimed Chester Arms should have known that MacPherson, who had a history of mental illness, was a danger to himself and others when the Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol was purchased from Chester Arms — a federally licensed gun dealer — on April 1, 2016.
MacPherson bought the gun just six weeks before shooting the officers, both of whom survived their gunshot wounds.
In a motion for summary judgment filed Aug. 2 in Rockingham County Superior Court, Chester Arms maintains that it sold the gun to MacPherson legally and that it wasn’t aware of his mental history and had no reason to deny the sale.
“After pending for multiple years, it’s nice to finally set the record straight and demonstrate that Chester Arms is a reasonable gun dealer that follows the law,” said Sean List, the store’s lawyer.
The suit also named former New Hampshire Safety Commissioner John Barthelmes and the Department of Safety as defendants, alleging they’re responsible for the shooting on May 13, 2016, when the officers encountered MacPherson in Manchester.
MacPherson was sentenced in 2018 to at least five years in the state prison’s secure psychiatric unit after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted murder charges.
He admitted to shooting the officers, but wasn’t held criminally responsible because of his mental illness.
The officers have maintained that MacPherson never should have been allowed to purchase the gun and that a proper background check wasn’t done.
The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Gun Line division conducts background checks on customers of federally licensed gun dealers who purchase handguns.
The officers claim that information was provided to the Gun Line from a Merrimack police detective a week before the gun was sold indicating that his department had numerous contacts with MacPherson and that he suffered from schizophrenia.
In addition to notifying the state’s Gun Line division, their suit said a safety bulletin was prepared on March 24, 2016, that was shared with Merrimack and Nashua police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
The Gun Line’s background check was initially delayed as additional research was being done, but under federal law, if a determination on a person’s eligibility isn’t made within three business days of a background check, a dealer can still legally sell the firearm.
According to Chester Arms, MacPherson’s background check remained on a “delay status” until the Gun Line issued a denial on March 10, 2017 — which was nearly a year after the check began and the same day that he was indicted on charges related to the shooting.
In the newly filed court documents, Chester Arms included statements from depositions of Department of Safety employees and others who suggested that the gun was sold legally.
When asked if Chester Arms did anything illegal, Tiffany Ross, the Gun Line supervisor, stated, “According to the ATF handbook, it does not appear that they did anything wrong,” a court document filed by Chester Arms said.
Chester Arms also argues that it is protected with immunity for civil liability lawsuits under state law because it was never convicted of a felony in relation to the gun sale to MacPherson. It maintains that it has federal immunity protection as well.
But the officers’ suit claims Chester Arms was negligent, alleging that owner John Cavaretta sold the gun “without any additional effort on his part to contact State Police, to document that there was no resolution on the delay indication that was provided by the New Hampshire State Police on March 19, 2016, and Mr. Cavaretta negligently transferred and entrusted the firearm to Mr. MacPherson in short order.”
Mark Morrissette, the lawyer representing the officers, said there’s still outstanding discovery that’s been requested in the case, which is currently set for trial in December.
“There are a lot of contested facts and there’s very good reason to question whether they used reasonable care to sell the weapon,” he said Thursday.