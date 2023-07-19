NEW YORK - A voting rights group filed a lawsuit against presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Wednesday morning over the use of so-called election police and other alleged intimidation and voter suppression tactics aimed at citizens with felony criminal records.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and several individuals impacted by the state's policies allege that they violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965, hindering the rights of about 1.4 million formerly disenfranchised residents.