The woman who leveled sexual assault charges against her uncle said she won in the end, though a Hillsborough County jury found him not guilty on Thursday.
“I actually won because I was able to stand up there in front of everybody and speak my truth,” the woman said the day after the verdict.
She asked that her name not be used.
On Thursday, a jury found Thomas Jarvis, 45, not guilty of two felony sexual assault charges.
The jury deliberated for about two hours. During a three-day trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court, Jarvis took the stand and denied any sexual contact with the girl.
The allegations involved inappropriate touching of the girl in 2010, when she was 6, and then in 2016, when she was 12. She was Jarvis’ niece at the time.
Jarvis’ defense focused on a messy divorce from his accuser’s aunt in fall 2021. That's when she made her allegations. Jarvis ended up with a 50-50 split of the family house and a share of his wife’s IRA.
“This case should never have been filed,” Jarvis’ defense lawyer, Robin Melone, said the day of the verdict. “The end speaks very loudly. The jury heard three days of evidence and brought back a verdict in under two hours.”
The woman said she knew about a separation. But she never knew Jarvis and her aunt were divorcing or feuding over finances.
She admitted standing up and screaming after the verdict was read. She’s not sure if the jury was in the courtroom, but Jarvis was embracing others.
During most of the trial, about a dozen supporters were on his side of the courtroom. Only the woman and her father, a former close friend of Jarvis, sat on the prosecutorial side.
“I was so angry when I heard the not guilty I blurted everything out that came to my head,” she said.
Because of the ordeal, she has switched her major at Southern New Hampshire University to criminal justice. She hopes to go into advocacy work.
Jarvis is the recently named editor of New Hampshire Bar News.