Tom Jarvis
Manchester resident Thomas Jarvis confers with lawyer Robin Melone at Hillsborough County Superior Court.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

The woman who leveled sexual assault charges against her uncle said she won in the end, though a Hillsborough County jury found him not guilty on Thursday.

“I actually won because I was able to stand up there in front of everybody and speak my truth,” the woman said the day after the verdict.