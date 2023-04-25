CONCORD -- Free Keene activist Aria DiMezzo was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Tuesday, less than half of what prosecutors had sought for her role in a Bitcoin money laundering operation.
DiMezzo must turn herself over to federal authorities on June 27, giving her roughly two months before she begins serving her sentence. She reported the sentence on her Twitter feed but gave no comment.
About six hours before the sentencing, DiMezzo thanked her supporters. "It is amazing to me to turn and see so many people standing behind me, from all walks of life," she wrote.
DiMezzo pleaded guilty to a single count of running an unlicensed money transfer business.
She must also forfeit $14,300.
In his sentencing order, Judge Joseph Laplante asked the federal Bureau of Prisons to refer DiMezzo to the Transgender Executive Council for proper designation. Laplante recommended federal prisons in Berlin, Devens, Mass., or Danbury, Conn., in order to facilitate visitation.
According to the website govex.com, under President Joe Biden the Bureau of Prisons adopted an Obama-era policy that takes a person's lived name and pronouns into account when deciding where to house them.
That reverses a policy enacted under former President Donald Trump that assigned prisoners based on sex assigned at birth alone.