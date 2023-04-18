JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon was instructed to set aside two days for a deposition in litigation accusing the bank of knowingly benefiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff set the times at a Tuesday conference in Manhattan federal court. He said lawyers in two suits against JPMorgan would have a total of five hours to question the CEO. Rakoff also said former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley, whom the bank is suing for any Epstein liability, could also question Dimon for two hours.