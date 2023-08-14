A high-ranking priest in the New Hampshire Catholic Church was deemed a “limited-purpose public figure” for part of his defamation lawsuit against a right-wing Catholic website, according to a state Supreme Court ruling.

“Through his statements to the media, Father de Laire thrust himself into the public controversy,” Judge Joseph Laplante wrote in his 32-page ruling. “As such he has limited-purpose public figure status with respect to at least some of Church Militant’s published statements.”