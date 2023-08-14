A high-ranking priest in the New Hampshire Catholic Church was deemed a “limited-purpose public figure” for part of his defamation lawsuit against a right-wing Catholic website, according to a state Supreme Court ruling.
“Through his statements to the media, Father de Laire thrust himself into the public controversy,” Judge Joseph Laplante wrote in his 32-page ruling. “As such he has limited-purpose public figure status with respect to at least some of Church Militant’s published statements.”
The Very Rev. Georges de Laire, the canon law expert for the Diocese of Manchester, filed a defamation suit in 2021 against the website churchmilitant.com, its editor and a reporter after a series of articles appeared that described him as unstable, manipulative, vindictive, a troublemaker and a careerist responsible for botched cases.
He also is a pastor at St. Pius X Church in Manchester.
Regarding 10 allegedly defamatory statements published by Church Miltant, the judge declared De Laire a limited-purpose public figure for six of them and part of a seventh.
Under the First Amendment standard, a limited-purpose public figure must prove with convincing clarity that the defendants published a defamatory statement about him with actual malice, Laplante said.
“A defendant’s motive to harm the plaintiff, such as evil intent, ill will, or spite, standing alone, is not sufficient to prove actual malice,” the judge wrote. “Instead, the plaintiff must provide evidence, direct and/or circumstantial, that proves directly or by reasonable inferences the defendant’s knowledge of the statement’s fallacy or his reckless disregard for its truth.”
Three other disputed statements and part of a fourth published by Church Militant will be judged at a lower standard for defamation and “will not require proof of actual malice,” Laplante said.
The judge found Father deLaire was a limited-purpose public figure with respect to the dispute between the Saint Benedict Center and Roman Catholic Church governance (The Vatican and the Diocese of Manchester).
The St. Benedict Center has been in a doctrinal dispute with the Catholic hierarchy that has gone all the way to the Vatican. It has no recognition in the Diocese of Manchester or the Universal Church, according to the Manchester Diocese, which has forbidden the organization from calling itself Catholic.
The judge wrote that statements attributed to Father de Laire in the media explained SBC’s status with respect to the Catholic Church.
Meanwhile, the judge didn’t definitively decide who penned a disputed Jan. 17, 2019, article, saying the identity of the author or authors “may now be in question,” Laplante wrote. “The defendants’ last representation to the court was that Mr. (Marc) Balestrieri was the author of the article.”
Laplante said references to Mr. Balestrieri as the author of that January article “are not findings and are acknowledged to be disputed.”