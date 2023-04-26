FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Pinellas Park

FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor and likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks as part of his Florida Blueprint tour in Pinellas Park, Florida, U.S. March 8, 2023.

Walt Disney Co sued Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Walt Disney World theme parks and intensifying a battle between a global entertainment giant and a potential White House contender.

The lawsuit marks the company’s response to escalating efforts by DeSantis and his supporters to exert power over Disney World, which draws millions of visitors every year to its massive amusement parks, the first of which opened in 1971.