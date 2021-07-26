An Army veteran accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy after allegedly mixing sleeping pills in a drink apologized in writing and contemplated suicide before his arrest, according to court documents.
A judge recently denied bail for 62-year-old Joseph D. Pullen of Seabrook, saying he was a danger to himself and the public, specifically the alleged victim.
Pullen’s recent alleged suicidal ideation concerned Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire at a bail hearing on July 20.
“As argued once again, the defendant made specific plans to end his life prior to the (arrest) made on this case. He wrote out a will and last testament apologizing to the victim with the intention of ending his life,” St. Hilaire wrote in his order denying bail.
Pullen, whom the boy knew, was indicted this month on two counts of felonious sexual assault and single counts of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault and indecent exposure and lewdness.
The charges allege Pullen provided the drug Temazepam to the boy, removed his sweatpants, exposed himself and engaged in sexual contact.
According to court records, Pullen was a sergeant in the Army and was on active duty for 21 years before he was honorably discharged on March 25.
In a motion seeking bail, defense attorney Timothy J. Connors sought his release from preventive detention at the county jail due to several physical and medical conditions that he argued weren’t being properly addressed. Before the alleged assault, Connors wrote that Pullen had also reached out to VA medical staff for help with “major depression.”
A Seabrook police affidavit painted the picture of a frightened boy who was allegedly drugged, and after realizing what was happening, fled to a bathroom and texted his parents for help.
The investigation into Pullen began on Feb 26 — the day of the alleged assault at his Seabrook condo.
Officers reported that they found the shirtless boy to be visibly upset when they arrived.
During a well-being check at his residence on March 3 before his arrest, Seabrook police reported that Pullen stated “on more than one occasion that he felt bad for giving (the boy) prescription sleeping pills. … (Pullen’s) eyes teared up and he stated, ‘I could have killed him with the expired medication,’” the affidavit said.
Police were concerned that Pullen may be suicidal, but he insisted that he didn’t want to hurt himself.
Meanwhile, another boy known to Pullen who had spent nights with him was also later interviewed at the Rockingham County Child Advocacy Center. He stated during the interview that he “would be given drinks that made him tired” and he recalled having hot chocolate that tasted like “medicine,” the affidavit said.