Vermont homeless man to be brought back to face N.H. murder charges
Logan Levar Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man living in Vermont, waived extradition and would be returned to New Hampshire to face charges he murdered a Concord couple.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff

Logan Levar Clegg, charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail in April, had planned to escape with a one-way ticket to Germany, according to court documents.

But on Oct. 12, police arrested him in South Burlington, Vermont, on a warrant from Utah — two days before he was set to take off. He later was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid

Wendy and Stephen Reid were found shot to death near a popular Concord walking trail on April 21.