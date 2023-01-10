First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs

A memorial stands in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas on Nov. 12, 2017, one week after 26 people were killed inside.  

 Carolyn Van Houten/Washington Post

The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that found the government largely liable for the 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex. In its appeal, the department argued that the Air Force's "failure" to report the gunman's criminal history to the national firearms background check system, which should have stopped him from buying weapons, did not make it "legally responsible" for the massacre.

In a brief filed late Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, DOJ attorneys said U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez erred when he ruled the Air Force was 60 percent responsible for the shooting, which left 26 people dead and 20 others injured at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.