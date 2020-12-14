The Department of Justice will require Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Health Plan Holdings to divest Tufts Health Freedom Plan Inc. in order to proceed with a merger, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Monday.
Tufts Freedom is Health Plan Holdings’ commercial health insurance business in New Hampshire. Health Plan Holdings is formerly known as Tufts Health Plan.
The department has approved UnitedHealth Group Inc. as the buyer.
According to the department, the settlement will maintain competition for the sale of commercial health insurance to private employers in New Hampshire with fewer than 100 employees.
“This case will play an important role in maintaining competition in New Hampshire’s health insurance industry,” said Scott W. Murray, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, in a statement. “By bringing this antitrust action, the Department of Justice is working to ensure that consumers in the Granite State have adequate and affordable health insurance options.”
The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, along with the New Hampshire Office of Attorney General, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit Monday in the U.S. District Court to block the proposed merger. At the same time, the department filed a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the competitive harm alleged in its complaint.
Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Harvard Pilgrim and Health Plan Holdings must divest Tufts Freedom to UnitedHealth or to an approved alternative purchaser, and allow UnitedHealth the opportunity to hire key employees who operate Tufts Freedom.
Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Freedom are two of the top three health insurers that offer plans to employers between one and 50 employees (small groups) and between 51 and 99 employees (CRC groups), according to the complaint.
The complaint alleges that since Tufts Freedom’s inception in 2016 the competition between it and Harvard Pilgrim has resulted in lower premiums, richer plan benefits and better service for small and CRC groups in New Hampshire.