The Attorney General’s Office is asking a federal judge to overturn a bankruptcy court ruling that some legal experts say could harm New Hampshire homeowners who fall into debt.
State law establishes a “homestead right,” stating: “Every person is entitled to $120,000 worth of his or her homestead, or of his or her interest therein, as a homestead.”
Bankruptcy attorneys say that protection typically has been doubled for married couples, to $240,000.
However, in June, the chief judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Bruce Harwood, ruled that the husband of a Merrimack woman seeking bankruptcy protection was not entitled to a homestead exemption because he is not on the deed to the family’s home.
The bankruptcy trustee had objected to the homeowner’s claim of a second homestead exemption for her husband, and Harwood agreed. “Because the Debtor’s spouse is not an owner of the property, he is not entitled to claim an exemption,” he wrote in his opinion.
“The couple is not allowed to ‘double-dip’ and claim $240,000 as exempt,” he wrote.
Nashua attorney Leonard Deming, who represents the homeowner, has appealed that decision to the U.S. District Court in Concord.
“The way that the homestead exemption has been interpreted by New Hampshire courts forever, really, has suddenly been upturned by this ruling in bankruptcy court,” Deming said. “It just changes the ability of a family to protect their home.”
The state Department of Justice recently filed an “amicus” brief supporting the homeowner’s appeal of the bankruptcy court order. The attorney general is asking the court to reverse the bankruptcy court’s decision — or to ask the state Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.
The case was recently reassigned to Judge Steven McAuliffe after Judge Joseph Laplante recused himself.
Attorney Mary Stewart from the DOJ’s consumer protection and anti-trust division, said that Attorney General John Formella “believes that allowing the non-owner spouse to have a homestead exemption is consistent with the interpretation of the case law and the statute.”
The homestead law is one of a series of exemptions the Legislature has enacted to protect people who fall on hard times, Stewart said. “The idea is that even though a person owes money and even though they have an outstanding debt, there’s certain things that the Legislature has decided it’s important to protect for consumers as they’re working out payment on their debt.”
Stewart said the case has implications outside of bankruptcy. Consumers who fall into debt can have their assets attached by creditors, she explained.
“If a creditor gets a collection judgment against a consumer, they may look to the consumer’s assets to collect that debt,” she said. “Exemptions, including the homestead exemption, protect certain property from those collection actions.”
Homeowners fighting debt collection are often not represented by lawyers, Stewart said. That’s why the DOJ’s amicus brief warns that the bankruptcy court ruling “will have a broad impact on the ability of New Hampshire consumers to obtain a fresh start through bankruptcy and may endanger home ownership for married consumers outside of bankruptcy with debts they cannot pay if there is equity in their home.”
Especially in today’s inflated real estate market, Stewart said, having the double exemption could be critical to protecting a family’s home from creditors.
“If there’s $200,000 in equity in the home and the non-owning spouse is entitled to the homestead exemption, that’s $240,000 of equity protected,” she said. “If that non-owning spouse is not entitled to the exemption, then there’s only $120,000 protected — which leaves equity available for attachment.”
And that could mean the family home would have to be sold, to pay off debts, she said.
Deming, the homeowner’s attorney, said he’s glad the Attorney General’s Office weighed in on the issue. “It’s nice to have that kind of support from an agency that looks to the good of the consumers in New Hampshire,” he said.
“This is an extremely critical issue for the state of New Hampshire,” Deming said. “The Attorney General’s Office realizes that.”
Salem bankruptcy attorney Richard Gaudreau said it’s not uncommon to have only one spouse’s name on a deed. He, too, said he’s glad the DOJ got involved in the case.
“Given the inflation of home ownership values, and the federal programs intended to help protect homeowners not only in New Hampshire but across the country, it makes sense that they would weigh in to try to keep as many New Hampshire homeowners in their homes as they could,” he said.
If the bankruptcy court ruling stands, Gaudreau said, “Collection law firms are going to use this decision potentially to the disadvantage of homeowners.”
Both Deming and the DOJ are asking the federal court to either overturn the bankruptcy court ruling, or to “certify” the case to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, asking the high court to provide an opinion on the issue.
“The home is often a family’s largest asset,” DOJ’s Stewart said, “and the availability and proper interpretation of the exemption statutes is of importance to all consumers.”