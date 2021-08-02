Wentworth-Douglass Hospital is taking legal action against a morbidly obese patient, claiming he’s spent weeks hospitalized for no acute medical reason and wants to stay in the hospital until he can undergo weight loss surgery, which could take six to nine months.
“While Mr. Doe expresses that the surgery is his stated goal, he is not compliant with WDH’s care plan for weight loss and instead has been frequently eating take-out or sugary treats,” the civil complaint filed in Strafford County Superior Court said.
The Dover hospital maintains that the 54-year-old’s refusal to leave affects the placement of other patients. As of late July, Wentworth-Douglass reported that it was at 97% capacity for beds and that could increase as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
The man was given a discharge notice on June 23 with a target date of July 3, but remains in the hospital.
The hospital is seeking an injunction that would require the man to cooperate with its efforts to get him released. It alleges he has been uncooperative with efforts to find him a long-term care or independent living facility because it’s unsafe for him to return to his second-floor apartment due to his weight issues.
The hospital argues that the “harm to the public — individuals who are in need of an acute care but cannot access the same (due) to Mr. Doe’s refusal to leave the hospital — exceeds any harm Mr. Doe may allege,” according to the complaint filed by the hospital’s attorney, Melissa Hanlon of the Concord law firm Sulloway & Hollis, PLLC.
According to the hospital, the man is completing the process to become eligible for bariatric surgery, which requires significant preoperative weight loss, nutrition counseling, educational programming and psychiatric clearance.
According to the complaint, the man has been bed-bound for the past four years and lives in a second-floor apartment in Somersworth accessible by a narrow staircase. He was discharged on June 10, but the hospital claims an ambulance company had no way to safely transport him to his apartment and so returned him to Wentworth-Douglass. Medicare immediately issued a denial for his admission.
“When Mr. Doe was initially taken from his apartment in March to seek medical treatment, it took a crew of more than 10 EMS providers several hours to get him out, and upon information and belief one or more EMS providers were injured during the process,” the complaint said.
Since his return to the hospital in June, Wentworth-Douglass claims it has tried to work with the man to create a “safe and reasonable” discharge plan.
According to the complaint, a social work team has tried to help him find a first-floor apartment or one with an elevator that meets his income limitations and accepts his housing voucher. He was given a list of 40 landlords with contact information, but has made little progress, the complaint said.
The hospital also alleges he has been unwilling to apply for Medicaid so that he can transfer to a long-term care facility and has recently become “agitated, hostile and threatening to staff over this and other matters.”
In a prepared statement released Monday, the hospital called the civil case a “last resort.”
“We believe the most successful transitions of care occur when there is full participation and collaboration between and among the patient, their family, and our medical and nursing teams. We consider any filing of legal action as an absolute last resort and we remain committed to ensuring all of our patients are safely and respectfully discharged,” said Adam Bagni, the hospital’s director of communications and community relations.
Bagni said the hospital is committed to treating all of its patients with the “highest degree of care, dignity, and respect.”
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.