The Littleton driver who caused a crash that killed two people and injured two others recently entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to serve 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Richard A. Maker Jr., 26, appeared before Judge Peter Bornstein on Oct. 5 in Grafton County Superior Court for a plea-and-sentencing hearing during which Bornstein, per the plea agreement between Maker and the state, sentenced Maker on two counts of negligent homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.
At the state’s request, Bornstein, according to court documents, also dismissed two counts each of vehicular assault, negligent homicide-DUI and vehicular assault.
New Hampshire State Police have said that at around 4 a.m. on July 9, 2018, Maker, of Littleton, was operating a 1999 Audi sedan on St. Johnsbury Road, not far from Littleton Regional Hospital, when he struck a 2004 Mitsubishi SUV driven by Dorese M. Harrell, 60, of Savannah, Ga.
Harrell, a traveling nurse, was supposed to begin work later that day at Littleton Regional and with a friend, Dexter Prescott, had gone out early to scout the route there.
As Harrell attempted to turn around in the road, her vehicle was struck by Maker. The impact fatally injured Harrell and Brodie Leavitt, 19, of Littleton, who was the front seat passenger in Maker’s car.
In addition to a 14-year old girl who was a rear-seat passenger in Maker’s car, both Maker and Prescott were seriously injured; Harrell’s dog, Baby, was taken to a local veterinarian and later transferred to her family.
For causing the deaths of Harrell and Leavitt, Bornstein sentenced Maker to serve between 3½ and seven years in prison, with both sentences suspended for 10 years. Bornstein suspended Maker’s driver’s license for four years and ordered Maker to pay more than $18,000 in restitution.
On each of the vehicular-assault convictions, Bornstein sentenced Maker to immediately serve concurrent terms of 12 months in the Grafton County jail and to make restitution of upwards of $108,000, the majority of which is to reimburse Healthy Kids/Medicare/Medicaid for the juvenile victim’s past and future medical care.