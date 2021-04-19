A man who was driving drunk when he crashed and killed his 19-year-old female passenger in Derry last fall will spend at least four years in state prison.
Matthew Pittman, 20, of Quincy, Mass., pleaded guilty Monday to negligent homicide and driving without a valid license following the death of Molly Rockwell of Derry on Nov. 11.
“I know it’s not going to mean a lot. I just deeply apologize for what happened,” Pittman told the court, adding that he often thinks about Rockwell.
As part of a negotiated plea deal with the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office, Pittman was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison.
At the plea and sentencing hearing, Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales recounted the details of the deadly crash, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Windham Road.
When police arrived they found Pittman climbing out of a gully and Rockwell, who was ejected from the 2011 Volkswagen Golf.
Fales said it appeared the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road.
“This defendant claimed to be the passenger initially and indicated that Rockwell was the operator of the vehicle as it was registered to her,” Fales said.
Fales said Pittman later admitted to police that he was the driver and he had been drinking tequila, brandy and a mixed drink earlier.
He told police that Rockwell had also been drinking and was driving the vehicle when they left a party that night, but “pulled over and begged him to drive.”
Fales said Pittman stated to investigators that he knew he shouldn’t have been driving because he didn’t have a valid license.
His blood alcohol concentration two hours after the crash was .14, Fales said.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling told Rockwell’s parents, Bill and Susan Rockwell, that she couldn’t imagine the grief they have endured.
“Cases of negligent homicide such as this one are crushing for anyone involved, particularly obviously the family of the victim, and so for Molly’s parents my heart hurts. I send to you my deepest sympathies and I wish that today and Nov. 11 never happened, but it is sadly our reality that individuals continue to consume alcohol and drugs and get behind the wheel of a car and people like Mr. Pittman, who I’m sure is otherwise a very nice person, you made a grave error in judgment, Mr. Pittman, that I know will follow you the rest of your life and obviously it’s resulting in you going to the state prison,” Wageling said.
Wageling said she’s not sure what can be done as a society to stop similar tragedies from happening, but she told Pittman that she knows he won’t “ever do it again.”
Fales read a victim impact statement from Rockwell’s mother to the court in which she spoke about the pain of losing her young daughter.
“All the dreams Bill and I shared for Molly ended abruptly on Nov. 11, 2020, when her vehicle crashed, ending her life. I was watching Molly on GPS Life 360 when her car, being driven by her friend, Matt, crashed and ejected her from the car. A horrible moment in time that is forever imprinted in my mind,” she wrote.
Rockwell’s mother also addressed Pittman.
“Matt, I know you never intended for this tragedy to occur and I’m sure you feel devastated by it. That said, I do believe you are responsible for making the decision to drink and drive. There are no excuses that make that okay, be clear on that. When you have completed your sentence and you are again free to make independent life decisions, I hope you will keep Molly in your heart and with intention, make good choices for your life,” she wrote.