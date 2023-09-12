FILE PHOTO: Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial of Mexican drug lord Guzman, known as "El Chapo", at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, departs after the trial of Guzman, known as "El Chapo", at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, in New York on Feb. 12, 2019. 

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Emma Coronel, the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, will be freed in Los Angeles on Wednesday following her arrest in 2021 on drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The U.S.-born 34-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to three counts of helping the Sinaloa drug cartel, including conspiracy to launder money and distribute illegal drugs and engaging in financial dealings.