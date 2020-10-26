CONCORD -- Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions.
Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
AMHERST: Joshua Alen Thibeault, 23; BARRINGTON: Francis M. Santos, 46; HAMPTON: Timothy L. West, 56; HILLSBORO: Marco A. Oliveira, 49; HINSDALE: Scott C. Tommila II, 36; KEENE: Kristin M. Finnerty, 39, and Michelle R. Townley, 46; LEBANON: Gerardo Rosales Trejo, 39; LOUDON: Richard Phillipe Audet, 75; MANCHESTER: Ilias G. Kostopoulos, 29; MEREDITH: Michael A. Gordon, 54; MILAN: Debra A. Desilets, 60; MILFORD: John A. Taylor Jr., 27; NEW HAMPTON: Jonathan A. May, 33; RAYMOND: Gary Allen Maclean, 55; ROCHESTER: Anthony J. Carter, 33; SOMERSWORTH: Shawn C. Johnson Jr., 21.
OUT OF STATE: Brenda L. Bennett, 56, Tewksbury, Mass.; Michael McCurdy, 48, Limerick, Maine; Shannon Tracy, 26, South Royalton, Vermont.