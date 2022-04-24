CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Michael Brian Bruce, 34; ALTON – Wayne Alan Gassett, 56; ANTRIM – Juan G. Bratiny Rios, 28; ATKINSON – Douglas K. Yoho, 48; AUBURN – Jonathan F. Rojas, 39, and Miriam W. Chapman, 57; BARRINGTON – Timothy S. Siderchuk, 23; BENNINGTON – Kyle Michael Brissette, 27; BERLIN – Caramon L. E. Burrows, 31; BETHLEHEM – Allen E. Bunnell, 52; BOSCAWEN – Rebecca E. Yuhasz, 32; BRISTOL – Victor S. Hosterman, 45; CENTER BARNSTEAD – Christopher J. Perosino, 45; CHARLESTOWN – Nathan Mark M. Waterman, 44; CONCORD – Roger W. Tallini, 44; CORNISH – Nathan H. Mayo, 26; DEERING – Hannah Joy Pepper, 26; DERRY – David Paul Chickering, 60; DOVER – Ayden J. Downie, 21; DUMMER – Norman H. Jackson Jr., 55; E. HAMPSTEAD – Coleman F. Connolly 53; EPSOM – Sarah R. Kean, 40; EXETER – Michelle M. Hannon, 42; FRANKLIN – Thomas Alan St. Jacques, 38; GILFORD – Christopher M. Mulhern, 36; HAMPTON – Miguel A. Largaespada Urbina, 34; HOLLIS – Brandon Michael Smith, 35; HOOKSETT – Joseph S. Little, 31; KEENE – Carla Elizabeth Brolin, 52; LACONIA – Gaussi Stephen Aguiar, 22; LEBANON – Daniel J. Lebrun Jr., 41; LEMPSTER – Branden Lee King, 18, AND David Bruce Plante, 53; LONDONDERRY – Harry Tierney, 63; LOUDON – Perry W. Click III, 38; MANCHESTER – Alberto Joel Fontanez, 21, Alisia D. Rodriguez, 23, Alyssa F. McKenna, 32, Amanda L. Howland, 28, Charles A. Hubbard, 36, Craig A. Longhi, 36, Rabin Subba, 29, William Carroll McCullough, 64; MILFORD – Ashley Nicole Chamberlain 27; NEW LONDON – Mary Ann Pointer, 84; NEWMARKET – James M. Stubendorff, 79, and Keith Harris Hornberger, 39; NEWPORT – Ryan Andrew Osborn, 30; NEWTON – Michael Daniel Morin, 38; NORTH CONWAY – Tammy M. Lebroke, 43; NORTH HAMPTON – Shawn M. Donnell, 56; OSSIPEE – Rachael C. Soucy, 25; PELHAM – Luis Alfonso Silva Armas, 41, and Mark R. Field, 58; PORTSMOUTH – Dale Leo Corbin, 43; RAYMOND – Sabrina L. Sweeney, 24; ROCHESTER – John Christopher Piccirillo, 62, Savanna K. Silva, 25, and Terry W. Conneely, 64; SOUTH SUTTON – Robert Brendt Cabral, 18; STODDARD – Krystal A. Kent, 32; STRATFORD – Stephen M. Guinard, 59; SWANZEY – Brianna Nicole Lee, 28; WINDHAM – Steven Manning, 25.
Out of state
Michael S. Livingston, 31, Bishop, Calif; Derek M. Smith, 33, Auburndale, Mass.; Michael A. Caterino, 57, Billerica, Mass.; Jacob A. Chamberlain, 32, Eliot, Maine; Jennifer Hasenbuhler, 76, Springfield, Vt.; and Louis Defrancesco, 53, Windsor, Vt.