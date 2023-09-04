CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BARRINGTON – Alexander T. Bussiere, 24; CONCORD – Amanda J. Bailey-Roberge, 37; CONTOOCOOK – Linda Cook Dammann, 70; CONWAY – Nicole Alycee Foley, 48; DEERFIELD – Sasha M. Phaneuf, 37, and Timothy Peter Nault, 24; DOVER – Michael J. Fryou, 45; GOFFSTOWN – Susan M. Paradis, 68; GREENFIELD – Emma J. Johnson, 24; HENNIKER – Nicholas Wayne Meattey, 23; HOLLIS – Michael Stephen Harney, 26; HOPKINTON – Dorothy Moran, 51, and Stephen E. Johnson, 38; LACONIA – Vanessa L. Hall, 40; LEBANON – Peter Humbert Sullivan, 57; LITCHFIELD – Melissa Jean Mondello, 34; LONDONDERRY – Jessica L. Sroka 26; MANCHESTER – Andrew A. Worster, 29, Joseph Timothy Pollock, 38, and Juan G. Jimenez Nivar, 63; MILFORD – Anthony James Ruiz, 34, and Lee A. Venuti, 33; MILTON – Dakota C. Cutter, 30; NASHUA – Dylan P. Burke, 30; NEW IPSWICH – Heather Anne Carignan, 42, and Sandra Lee Hoffman, 57; PENACOOK – Teresa M. Demers, 50; PORTSMOUTH – LC Small, 20; SOMERSWORTH – Micah J. Clark-Fleming, 25; WEARE – Alexander David Nevins, 18; WOLFEBORO – Heath J. Cowper, 44
Out of state
Julie Ann Iskra, 49 Palm Harbor, FL; Ivonne Pena, 32, East Boston, MA; Aaron Burke, 21, Haverhill, MA; Tyler Rosenberger, 30, Lowell, MA; Eric Collins, 34, Marlborough, MA; Keri R. Chase, 25, Rutland, MA; William Reed Crowell, 63, Henrietta, NY; Hunter Clay, 26, Arlington,TN