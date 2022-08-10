CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Michael L. Chavira, 47; BOW – Donna Lee Stilwell, 57; Charles R. Sargent, 33; CHESTER – Nicole Dawn Leclair, 28; CLAREMONT – Scott William Leatherberry, 53; CONCORD – Jesse A. Ehrlich-Mitchell, 24; CONWAY – Christian W. Gelinas, 24; DERRY – Denise L. Nevins, 69; DOVER – Ross C. Bernier, 28; DUNBARTON – Amanda Frost, 35; FARMINGTON – Chadrick J. Provencher, 37, and Kathleen Marie Bouchard, 62; FREMONT – Elizabeth K. Rosa, 51; GILMANTON – Jillian F. Broomstein, 31; HAVERHILL – Nathan P. Russell, 34; HILL – Marcus H. Rosa, 28; HILLSBOROUGH – Billie-Jean Chapman, 33; HOOKSETT – John Edward Lafond, 31; LACONIA – Rebecca Mae Lettman, 25; LANCASTER – Matthew James Clay, 47; LEBANON – William C. Rafter, 35; LONDONDERRY — Donald Paul Roy, 54, and Gavin W. Desharnais, 29; MANCHESTER – Eddy Assani, 23, Matthew J. Fischer, 49, Michael J. Root, 35, Garold Charles Pratt, 53, and William Serrano Jr., 44; MEREDITH – Andrew F. Button, 52, David H. Desrosiers, 73; MERRIMACK – Kerri A. Creager, 53; MOULTONBOROUGH – Daniel B. Wolff, 43; NASHUA – Christopher J. Lekas, 25, Gisselle A. Santos, 24, and Michael Wilson Sterrett, 48; NORTH WALPOLE – Leonel Alicia-Aponte, 41; ROCHESTER – Brian P. Jacobs, 34, Dean A. Ralston, 58, Jessica C. Hughes, 35, and Leah B. Wright, 44; SALEM – Nicholas Louis Leonardis Jr., 55; Scott Joseph Dowd, 38; STRATHAM – Dana Frauton, 31; TAMWORTH – Christopher L. Swan, 37; WEARE – Karen L. Southwick, 61; WEBSTER – Todd J. Rumrill, 60; WINDHAM – Amanda Nicole Laroche, 34; WOODSTOCK – Susan Murphy, 66
Out of state
Karen Shaw, 58, Danvers, Mass.; Kelli Paquin, 32, Tyngsboro, Mass.; Matthew Hoppe, 35, Winthrop, Mass.; Michael P. Brown, 53, Fryeburg, Maine; Shereen A. Bahremand, 34, Lewiston, Maine; Lexi Farley, 21, Sanford, Maine; Paige J. Martineau, 35, Williamsport, Pa.; Marquis L. Brewster, 38, Cranston, R.I.; Yoeun Chhay, 40, Lowell, Mass.; Danielle Brand, 38, Woburn, Mass.; Allison E. Barrett, 27, Brattleboro, Vt., Ashley Ragucci, 31, Springfield, Vt.