CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BARNSTEAD – Paul I. Malm, 70; BEDFORD – Brandon Klein, 47, and Roland Gerald Jacques Jr., 54; BRADFORD – Trevor Jordan Hall, 24; CHICHESTER – Rebecca M. Lorden, 48; CONCORD – Jeanne E. Andrews, 44, and Tiffany A. Trillo, 43; CONWAY – Thomas W. Chute, 32; DERRY – Brendan James Beninati, 30, Corey David Frazier, 18, Jenine L. Chmielewski, 37, and Olivia Joy Dery, 19; DOVER – Ashani T. Smith, 30, Elizabeth N. Fortune, 60, Marko Antonio Lopez, 37, and Sarah J. Davis, 48; E. HAMPSTEAD – Brad A. Hannes, 50; FRANKLIN – Anthony R. Hodgdon, 33, Keithanong Tiane Phouthavong, 27, and William Allen North, 55; FREMONT – Andrew Arthur Dawes, 41; GEORGES MILLS – Christian J. Peterson, 21; GILFORD – Tara Lee Shiebler, 50; GILMANTON – Joseph F. Mealey III, 57; GILMANTON IRON WORKS – Kevin Scott Hogaboom, 44; HAMPTON – Donald P. Spinelli Jr., 56, and Michael S. Stamos, 32; HENNIKER – John J. Topping, 76; HUDSON – Donovan Marshall Higgins, 21, and James F. Majkut, 56; KEENE – Joseph W. Sweeney, 61; KINGSTON – Donna M. Meuse, 60; LACONIA – Jamie L. Clark, 33; MADISON – Brenden M. Wakefield, 28; MANCHESTER – Dequawn Tuff, 28, Enehemias Evelio Garcia Perez, 26, Felicia M. Berroa, 36, Gregory C. Laughlin, 42, Oscar Daniel Uribe Gutierrez, 27, and Thomas Edward Rich III, 22; MARLBOROUGH – Cavin Salvatore Muscarella, 18; MEREDITH – Justin D. Hurd, 30; NASHUA – Troy N. Adams, 48; NEW IPSWICH – Andrew Arthur Morrill, 38, Manuel Joaquim Lima, 37, and Nikolay O. Brovin, 27; NORTH HAMPTON – Randy Y. Leru, 64; PITTSFIELD – Tiffany C. Bolduc, 41; PORTSMOUTH – Jayne H. Jones, 25; RAYMOND – Dennis M. Cowan, 26; ROCHESTER – Robert Alfonso Jr., 58; SALISBURY – Marc F. Mailhot, 40; THORNTON – Gloria Ann Kimball, 78
Out of state
Nicholas Dane Sterba, 36, Flagstaff, Arizona; Jamie Kerns, 34, Montverde, Florida; Michael S. Wold-Grover, 39, Brockton, Mass.; Jeffery S. Olson, 36, Danvers, Mass.; Tiffany A. Proulx, 35, Lowell, Mass; Elschen Maria Cicale, 47, Merrimac, Mass.; Stanley J. McGrath, 52, Salisbury, Mass.; Yahmil Martinez, 23, Worcester, Mass.; Shannon Marie Troisi, 29, Belgrade, Maine; Robert A. Custeau, 50, Kittery, Maine; Trevor J. Cote, 30, Montpelier, Vermont; Israel E. Debruhl, 38, Barboursville, West Virginia.