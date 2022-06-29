CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BELMONT – Gina M. Ferri, 35; CANAAN – David M. Devaux, 69; CHESTER – Lindsey Zinka, 34, and Matthew Ryan Messina, 21; CLAREMONT – Jennifer L. Powers, 55; CONCORD – Rylee Elisabeth Hewson, 19; DANVILLE – Elizabeth B. Apprich, 55; E. KINGSTON – Trevor J. Zanellis, 22; EPPING – Phyllis M. Magarian, 66; EXETER – Michael D. Gagne, 37; FRANKLIN – Brandon R. Pestana, 33; HUDSON – Ashley Nicole Gallant, 25, and Matthew S. Brown, 27; KINGSTON – Pamela B. Lewis, 41; LOUDON – Nathaniel Edward French, 19; MANCHESTER – Catherine E. Flower, 40, and Christopher D. Stethem, 23; MERRIMACK – Brian Charles Csaky, 28, and Matthew Theodore McCormack, 27; MILAN – Chase Mikell Hewett, 23; MILFORD – Sharon K Delano, 53; NEW DURHAM – Ryan Charles Booth, 42; RINDGE – Kristin Elizabeth Whitney, 41; SALEM – Ann Marie Burke, 55; SOMERSWORTH – Edward Michael Walsh, 33, and Stephen Paul Robidoux II, 44; SWANZEY – Kevin E. Schock, 48; WEARE – Christopher S. LaCroix, 25, and Tabitha S. Milliard, 51; WEBSTER – Sarah E. Charbonneau, 58; WILTON – Cory Miles Joseph Vinson, 35.
Out of state
Maxwell Kenji Dennett, 27, Torrington, Conn.; Jeffrey D. Dearing, 49, Dracut, Mass.; Matthew G. Holloway, 32, Haverhill, Mass.; Angel Rivera, 56, Lowell, Mass.; Joseph T. Ellis, 34, Salisbury, Mass.; Therese Kane Durfee, 45, Norwich, Vt.