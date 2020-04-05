CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
AMHERST – Jordan Matthew Billingsley, 24; ANTRIM – Richard L. Scott, 38; BRADFORD – Lisa M. Savage, 58; CAMPTON – Jared Steven O’Toole, 28, and Mark Bradford Morrissette, 56; HAMPTON – Shane A. Mambro, 22; KINGSTON – Brandon J. Galloway, 21; LINCOLN – Lorretta M. Costa, 45; LITCHFIELD – Jeremy D. Malek, 36; LYME – Richard A. Pippin, 53; MANCHESTER – Paul P. Waller, 29; RAYMOND – Shawn A. Prunier, 44; SOMERSWORTH – Amanda L. Walters, 30; WARNER – Sean D. Burch, 41, and William D. O’Connell, 31; WOODSVILLE – Keith Teele, 51.
Out of state
Eric J. Pohlmeyer, 36, Beverly, Mass.; Patrick McCarthy, 31, Dracut, Mass.; Devon T. Martin, 25, Feeding Hills, Mass.; Sean White, 38, Kittery, Maine; Peter James Webb, 23, Springfield, Mo.