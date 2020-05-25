CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
CAMPTON — Mariah X. Dreshaj, 20; CANAAN – Robert M. Regan, 38; CHARLESTOWN – Todd M. Lyles, 48; CHICHESTER – Brianna Yvette Collins, 21; CONCORD – Stephen P. Laboe, 28 and Susan L. Bryant, 64; DORCHESTER – Devin C. Coleman, 28; GILFORD – Marcia Marie Lamontagne, 56; GOFFSTOWN – David A. Picard, 59; LANCASTER – Sarah R. Kenison, 33; LONDONDERRY – Brandon T. Stearns, 20, and Gregory M. Laufersweiler Jr., 40; MANCHESTER – Ali Batis, 26, Patrick T. Meighan, 61, and Sanjay Krishnan, 43; MERRIMACK – Thomas M. Giles, 53; N. HAMPTON – Mark E. Brodeur, 63; NASHUA – Thomas A. Margarit, 44; NEWPORT – David Louis Limoges, 55, and Victor A. Branch, 58; NORTHFIELD – Kathleen Marie Delisle, 55; SEABROOK – Christine M. Plante, 54; WINDHAM – Kourtney L. Macoul, 23.
Out of state
Myco Foy, 39, Danbury, Conn.; Jeffrey W. Leggee, 52, Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; Sonia K. Anderson, 50, Ipswich, Mass.; Stephen Hogan, 30, Kennebunk, Maine; Lisa Leatham, 44, Sanford, Maine.