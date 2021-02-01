CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALEXANDRIA – James Curtis Marden, 58; BENNINGTON – Christopher L. Lachance, 33; BRISTOL – Tammy A. Belyea, 35; CTR. HARBOR – Priscilla E. Teague, 70; DANBURY – Kim P. McLean, 78; DOVER – Jaeden J. Teves, 23, and Keith M. Marable Jr., 44; HAMPSTEAD – Matthew R. Fritz, 32; INTERVALE – Peter David Lazaron, 20; KEENE – Anne E. Youngers, 46, and Christopher R. Stroup, 31; MANCHESTER – Brendan Michael Francis, 29; NASHUA – Shawn M. Pelletier, 35; NEWTON – Lauren J. Hamel, 33; PORTSMOUTH – Lauren Marie Corse, 31; RAYMOND – Sean Phillips Batchelder, 44; SALEM – Brian William Dooley 43, and Stephen R. Fortin, 24; TROY – Julia L. Decatur, 33.
Out of state
Gordon D. Hyde, 49, Bellingham, Mass.; Lisa A. Berry, 52, Boston, Mass.; Henry N. Harris, 67, Gardner, Mass.; Bruce Zhen, 33, Jamaica Plain, Mass.