CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BARRINGTON – Michael C. Page, 49, and Rebekah Elizabeth Thacker, 41; BERLIN – Susanne L. Rano, 49; BRENTWOOD – Paula Marie Hamilton, 63; BRISTOL – Craig Barclay Adam, 48; CANAAN – Carla L. Fernandes, 60; CHESTER – Chelsea Lyn Walters, 34; CONCORD – Jeffrey W. Pike, 59, and Sean J. Milne, 42; DOVER – Andrew J. Amodie, 21, and Zachary Alexander Puopolo, 27; ENFIELD – David L. Stewart, 65; EXETER – Joao Eduardo Batista, 49; FARMINGTON – Ariel T. Robbins Perkins, 29, and Austin T. Downs, 26; GREENVILLE – Bradley M. Knight, 32; HAMPTON FALLS – Melissa J. Barnard, 46; KINGSTON – Chester Sylvester, 53; LEBANON – Amy L. Guyette, 25; LINCOLN – Brendan M. Loughran, 57; LONDONDERRY – Natasha Salimi, 34; LOUDON – Daniel A. McBride, 32; LYME – Emily Louise Tullar, 39; MANCHESTER – Anderson Barbot Surita, 39, Emily Soriano, 27, Eugene Philhower, 50, and Jose Rivera, 33; MEREDITH – Sean Robert McCarthy, 37; MILFORD – Kaylee Mackenzie Martin, 21; MOULTONBOROUGH – Brett Montgomery Burns, 20; NEWPORT – Anthony Carmello Falzone, 22, and James M. Polito, 30; ORFORD – Alexis S. Landgraf, 24; SANDOWN – Preston S. Lewis, 44; SOMERSWORTH – Chelsea M. Gianotti-Bregy, 33; SUNCOOK – Douglas W. Whitmore, 45; WARREN – Heather R. Sanborn, 29; WEST LEBANON – Matthew G. Miller, 44; WILTON – Brittany E. Aho, 34; WINDHAM – James W. Finn, 81.
Out of state
Joseph W. Gentile, 42, East Lyme, Conn.; Stephen Dubois, 40, Ashby, Mass.; Daniel R. Wilson, 31, Billerica, Mass.; Jessalynn Hudgins, 36, Newburyport, Mass.; Sumeet Mantri, 35, Plymouth, Mass.; Theresa H. Arcouette, 45, Spencer, Mass.; Kristin M. Rainville, 49, Waltham, Mass.; Michael Harrison, 25, Winthrop, Mass.; Kellie M. Roberge, 48, Biddeford, Maine; Andrew Bresette, 31, Hanover, Maine; Lawrence W. Sortwell, 59, Portland, Maine; Matthew Kelley, 27, York, Maine; Michael M. Barton, 38, Windsor, Vt.