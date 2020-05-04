CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
CHESTER – Evelyn L. Greer, 51; CONCORD – Scott M. Donahue, 57; DERRY – Patrick Lynch, 28, and Timothy Coleman Moran, 44; DOVER – Brittany A. Raiche, 30; HAMPTON – Walter Jude Havey, 57; HOPKINTON – Scott David Cote, 55; HUDSON – Amanda Lyn Corson, 30; JACKSON – Sascha A. Blacke, 71; KEENE – David R. LeBlanc, 32; LINCOLN – Susan Helene Christenson, 57; MANCHESTER – Lindsay Beth Miller, 46; MILFORD – Matthew E. Hauntsman, 19; NASHUA – Dylan J. Flesch, 26, Lindsay N. Daske, 30; and Pedro Juan Molina, 42; NEWTON – Douglas Paul Flematti, 45; SEABROOK – Gayle A. Pollard, 57 and Sean J. Farrell, 32; THORNTON – Dillon E. Trott, 23; WENTWORTH – Kelly John Ross, 58.
OUT OF STATE
Katie Lebeau, 41, Rehoboth, MA.