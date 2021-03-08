CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions.
Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALSTEAD – Monika Faber, 45; BEDFORD – Scott W. Dawson, 25; BERLIN – Liberty Ann Paradis, 17 and Dustin Allen D. Heath, 26; DERRY – Edward Vernon Spaulding, 52; GILFORD – Ethan A. Boudreau, 41, and Laurie D. Mitchell, 55; HAMPSTEAD – Ashley M. Whitmore, 36; LONDONDERRY – Andrew S. Rogers, 32; MANCHESTER – Kathryn E. Sullivan, 36, and Madeline D. Zapata, 21; NASHUA – Danielle F. Chavez, 26; PORTSMOUTH – Donna L. St. Hilaire, 63, and Richard P. Tessier Jr., 56; SOMERSWORTH – Lucas S. Leclair, 41; SWANZEY – Cody J. Pinkerton, 42, and Edward L. Arbuckle, 53; UNION – Brandon Alan Ryan-Perkins, 27.
Out of state
Justin J. Morales, 33, Billerica, Mass.; Richard C. Moloney, 61, Lowell, Mass.