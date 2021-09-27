CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ANTRIM – Rachael Ellis Roach, 27; ATKINSON – Richard Davies, 60; AUBURN – Shaun A. Demanche, 40; BARRINGTON – Anthony Vincent Balsama, 45; BERLIN – Monique G. Levesque, 26; BOSCAWEN – Erin Elizabeth Plank, 36, and Martin James Fraser, 22; BRADFORD – Sarah Ann Draper, 37; BRISTOL – Anje M. Zatarain, 35; CONCORD – Jose Francisco Sandoval-Galicia, 58; DERRY – Christine Marie Beard, 37; EXETER – Monica Marie Sheets, 27; FITZWILLIAM – Zoerium D. Flanders, 48; GREENVILLE – Bryon E. Whitney, 43; HAMPTON – Alan Paul Bousquet, 60, and Alexandria L. Halcarz, 25; HENNIKER – Jarrod Richard M. Smith, 24; HINSDALE – Christopher Alan Avery, 32; HOOKSETT – Devon Austin M. Wade, 27; HUDSON – Scott A. Regan, 53; JAFFREY – Gregory Adolph Giannetti, 63; LACONIA – Jane M. Goupil, 60; LANDAFF – Parker Lovell, 23; LOUDON – Andre Romeo Plourde, 28, Jack L. Minery, 27, and Sarah Marie Bell, 33; LYMAN – Rebecca Ann Stockley, 22; MANCHESTER – Ashley Balich Church, 30, Emily S. Bartlett, 27, Keith Wesley Rogers, 37, and Zachary W. Haselton, 35; MEREDITH – Wendy Louise Phillips, 52, and William M. Watson, 22; N. CONWAY – John J. Lillis, 57; NASHUA – Glenn I. Torres, 30, and Robert Morris Engler Jr., 63; NORTH HAMPTON – Cheryl Harasym, 57; NORTHWOOD – Jason B. Blye, 43; PORTSMOUTH – Catherine E. Credit, 41; SALEM – Seth Adam Jordan, 20, and William Henry Gillespie Jr., 60; SEABROOK – Magnus J. Hess, 31; SOMERSWORTH – Jameson K. Allard, 36, and Kyle Evan Lewis, 22; STRAFFORD – Bruce M. Laurie, 60.
Out of state
Tyron Anthony Moore, 28, Birmingham, Ala.; Joseph Murray, 52, E. Bridgewater, Mass.; Angel R. Rivera, 39, Jennifer M. Morales, 35, and Mary M. Mason, 56, all of Lawrence, Mass.; Anne Bell, 26, N. Chelmsford, Mass.; John F. Regan, 55, Weymouth, Mass.; Kenneth J. Ellslager, 39, Worcester, Mass.; Dylan M. Wright, 23, Cabot, Vt.