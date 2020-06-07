CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
AUBURN – Scott L. Swanton, 65; BOSCAWEN – Ericka Leigh Schmid, 32; BRENTWOOD – Jason R. Irish, 44; CHICHESTER – Lenya S. Matott, 53; EXETER – Michelle Beaulieu Graham, 49; LITCHFIELD – Jennifer Jeanne Patti, 38; MILFORD – Taylor A. Chapple, 22; MILTON – Jacob W. Sanborn, 23; NASHUA – Sacha R. Lontine, 41; NEW HAMPTON – Lauren C. Harrison, 28; NEWPORT – Jeffrey Robert Tetlow, 62; NORTH HAMPTON – Robert J. Monahan, 31; NORTHFIELD – Dawn M. Welch, 48, and Mark A. Bourbeau, 51; RAYMOND – Victoria Lynn Gutro, 30; RINDGE – Jacob P. Mills, 40; UNITY – Riley P. Cosgrave, 33; WINDHAM – Kourtney, L. Macoul, 23.
Out of state
Waleska Robles, 35, Lowell, Mass.; Susan A. Knowles, 42, Methuen, Mass.; Camden Cappa, 20, Pembroke, Mass.