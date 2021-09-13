CONCORD Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALEXANDRIA – Erin Inch, 46; BEDFORD – Nathan E. Fellman, 42; BERLIN – Blain David Poulin, 28, and Scot Paul Lavoie, 61; BETHLEHEM – Aiden Shayne Walker, 18; BRENTWOOD – Matthew J. Foy, 25; CANDIA – Scott Severin, 53; CENTER OSSIPEE – Scott A. Shackford, 52; CHARLESTOWN – Colin E. Torrey, 21; CONCORD – Olivia C. Branch, 20, and Shawn E. Gilman, 32; CONTOOCOOK – Wendy L. McLauchlan, 50; CONWAY – Raymond L. Bryant, 58; DEERING – Glenn J. Allen, 34; DERRY – William S. Hafey, 45; E. WAKEFIELD – Brandon Scott Traux, 34; EXETER – Andrew D. Woodward, 24; FRANKLIN – Abbygayle Rayna Baker, 19, and Jamie J. Blake, 52; GILMANTON – Zackarie M. Farrell, 29; HAMPTON – Adam P. Prive, 26; HOOKSETT – Bruce W. Bailey, 62; HUDSON – Patrick A. Barrett, 55; KEENE – Jacob Arthur Morel, 22; KENSINGTON – Brandon Charles Banich 43; LEE – Kevin M. Pond, 38; MANCHESTER – Angela M. Langevin, 46, Dustin R. Beliveau, 38, Kaley Marie Kennard, 25, and Nicole Elizabeth Woods, 19; MEREDITH – Susan Kathleen Slade, 61; NASHUA – Edwin Perez, 39, Jeffrey D. Noel, 32, Joseph Raymond Hebert, 34, and William J. Corcoran, 52; NEWPORT – DJ White, 46, Glenda Parrotto, 65, and Kelsey M. Labounty, 26; NORTHFIELD – Leroy Edward French, 78; NORTHWOOD – Krista Marie Nereson, 32; PELHAM – Anndrea L. Paquette, 31, and Michael Edward Macinnis, 52; PENACOOK – Kenny R. Goodman, 39; PITTSFIELD – Trevor Douglas Glodgett, 41; RAYMOND – Matthew R. Fee, 33; ROCHESTER – J. Adam Hilker, 45, and Paul W. Ramos, 49; SOMERSWORTH – Sisamone Phantharangchith, 49; STRATHAM – Joseph Leon Walker, 39; WEARE – Andrew D. Johnson, 28, John G. Grenier, 38, and Kelly Rose Farrell, 31; WINDHAM – Patrick Elliot Beers, 32; WOLFEBORO FALLS – Britney Ann Fournier, 35.
Out of state
Jaryd M. Lyonnais, 30, and Jonathan R. Crocker, 29, both of Amesbury, Mass.; Timothy J. Simpson, 60, Littleton, Mass.; Khristine R. Maraganis, 41, and Marielle Emmanuelli, 33, both of Lowell, Mass.; Jodi A. Lacross, 61, Lunenburg, Mass.; Richard Adie, 22, Lynn, Mass.; Erin Nicole Busekrus, 25, Malden, Mass.; Alex P. Pardee, 32, Marlborough, Mass.; Paul P. Dercolo, 60, Revere, Mass.; Kevin Chobot, 33, Southbridge, Mass.; Mark Naugler, 52, Tewksbury, Mass.; Bethany Bronhard, 39, Westport, Mass.; Erin M. Freeman, 43, Wilmington, Mass.; Antonio Torres, 72, Providence, R.I.