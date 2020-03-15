CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – John A. Anderson Jr., 52; AUBURN – Timothy Pedra, 38; ANTRIM – Krystal Koban, 27; ASHLAND – Sabrina Marie Morton, 49; BETHLEHEM – Nina R. Webb, 21; BRENTWOOD – Lana C. Delong, 45, and Richard J. Singleton, 60; BRISTOL – Keith E. Converse, 22; CAMPTON – Dalton R. Dill, 59; CANDIA – Heather L. Cook, 29; CHARLESTOWN – Amanda M. Waterman, 36; CHESTER – Craig G. Drouin, 55; CLAREMONT – Amber L. Ford, 30; CONCORD – Heather S. Hurley, 35, Mathew E. Nuernberg, 26, and Tara J. Bachman, 44; DANBURY – Tyler C. Tibbetts, 24; DEERFIELD – Justin R. Cate, 36, William Arthur Cartier, 63, and Crystal A. Rumfelt, 33; DERRY – Andrew D. Webb, 31, Robert William Craven III, 39, Dana G. Walsh, 44, and Edwin Rivera, 68; DOVER – Brittany Celeste Allard, 24, Christine D. Balch, 33, and Noah A. Ayer, 23; DUBLIN – Jacob D. Reed, 25; DUNBARTON – Anna M. Silva, 61; EPPING –Dustyn A. Wilkins, 24, and Sarah A. Woodmansee, 25; EXETER – John M. Gallagher, 51; FRANKLIN – Christopher S. Stewart, 30, and Matthew E. Hoekstra, 43; FREEDOM – Sean W. Elliott, 40; FREMONT – Jeffrey R. Philibotte, 38; GOFFSTOWN – Christopher E. Adams, 38, and Peter L. Gosselin, 45; HAMPTON – Christopher T. Rembis, 24; HUDSON – Brooklyn Alexandria, 38, Cara J. Kulingoski, 42, Edward J. Doucette, 56, Jeremiah J. Porter, 37, and Kevin P. Cardinal Sr., 56; KEENE – Kristin L. Ferron, 34; KINGSTON – Emily Grindstaff, 27, and James H. Parah, 25; LACONIA – Jeremy C. Barton, 48, Joseph R. Martel, 23, and Robert J. Cosco, 44; LEBANON – Travis Hazen Clay, 44; LITTLETON – Matthew Gene Laroche, 31; LONDONDERRY – Colum P. Creed, 19, Mitchell Alexe Sabastian Nash, 22, and Vincent J. Morin, 50; LOUDON – Robert D. Ricard II, 25; MANCHESTER – Byron T. Aubrey, 31, Jacob C. Dionne, 22, Jeffrey Colton Page, 28, Jordan J. Pinault, 29, Marie A. Collins, 34, Matthew W. Brouillet, 22, Nancy L. Jones, 64, Nicholas L. Mailloux, 38, Peter J. Byko Jr., 58, Raymond J. Molton Jr., 22, Sadie L. Kowack, 26, William M. Cyr Jr., 30, Ashley Anne Santos, 30, and Christopher Everett Martin, 20; MERRIMACK – Kathleen S. Goodridge, 60, and Eve Ferrara, 50; MILFORD – Jody R. Ciardelli, 53, James Timothy Taylor, 60, and Raymond Coutu, 29; N. HAMPTON – Jacob D. Penney, 24; NASHUA – Heather M. Lavoie, 25, Michael R. Kennedy, 27, Steven E. Blake, 58, Amy L. Pisco, 33, Darren William Elmore, 31, Frederick A. Lassor, 32, and Michael Phillip Goff, 62; NEW HAMPTON – Moneyrith K. Ly, 26; NEWMARKET – Joseph A. Boilard, 32; NEWPORT – Crystal A. Gerber, 36, and Jason D. Menard, 37; NORTHFIELD – Jeremy Jonathan Wrobleski, 28, Franklin Alfred Ubhaus IV, 23, and Robert T. Nickerson, 45; PELHAM – Timothy James Sheerin, 47, and James E. Mansur, 24; PEMBROKE – Matthew D. Timmins, 38; PENACOOK – Eliza L. Corson, 39; PITTSFIELD – Madeline D. Soto, 40, Christopher W. Barnouski, 40, and Damon Lee Garrow Jr., 19; PLAINFIELD – Morris W. Rice, 38; PORTSMOUTH – Connor W. Ellison, 28; RAYMOND – Christa Lynne Mclean, 32; RINDGE – Madeleine E. Viviani, 21; ROCHESTER – Debra E. Clark, 64, Dustin J. Daigle, 26, and Robert Wayne McKay, 55; ROLLINSFORD – Heather L. Leroux, 46; SALEM – Janet L. Antonuccio, 61; SANDOWN – Marie Elizabeth Carvalho, 57; SEABROOK – Stacy L. Wasson, 48; SOMERSWORTH – Emma Nicole Bergeron, 22, and Matthew E. Deangelis, 26; STRATHAM – Gregory S. Ambrose, 57; SWANZEY – Ethan C. Bush, 45, James E. Gross, 34, and Shae Ladonna Pike, 21; TILTON – Anthony M. Roesel, 28; W. SWANZEY – Robert W. Dunshee, 45; WALPOLE – Nicholas Jorge Moll, 29, and Tonya M. Harwood, 25; WEBSTER – Kevin D. Muzzey, 51; WENTWORTH – Frederick P. Brent, 49; WESTMORELAND – Robert Joseph Hall, 59; WILTON – Kenneth John Cosmo, 52; WINDHAM – Aaron W. Levesque, 21, and Alissa R. McKechnie, 30; WOLFEBORO – Benjamin Jack Gilpatrick, 17.
Out of state
Terrie Alaina Adkins, 35, San Bernardino, Calif.; Shane Edward Maclean, 32, Oakdale, Conn.; Kailen H. Ulmer, 37, Spring Hill, Fla.; Brandon J. Barilone, 21, Athol, Mass.; Shay A. Rousselle, 31, Haverhill, Mass.; Joshua T. Haynes, 33, Hyannis, Mass.; Jose Vargas, 31, Jovanny Henriquez, 46, and Balmore A. Ventura, 23, all of Lawrence, Mass.; James M. McNeil, 34, and Jose Rosado, 54, both of Lowell, Mass.; Michael F. Cosman, 68, Sharon, Mass.; Christopher Smith, 27, Tewksbury, Mass.; Sasha M. Wooster, 29, Berwick, Maine; Adam C. Witten, 41, Kittery, Maine; Daniel Quinn, 334, Saint Albans, Maine; Dakota H. James, 28, Rayland, Ohio; Michael Arthur Girardo, 26, Easton, Pa.; Zachary H. Cobb, 33, Bellows Falls, Vt.; David M. Fucci, 53, Newport, Vt.; and Alyssa M. Higgins, 23, North Troy, Vt.