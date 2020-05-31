CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ASHLAND – Amanda G. Noyes, 60; BOW – Bruce H. Young, 44; BROOKLINE – Christine L. Jeffreys, 43; CENTER CONWAY – Erica D. Damon, 30; COLEBROOK – Melanie Ruth Gleason, 40; CONCORD – Garrett Tupman, 33, and Stephen M. Holler, 31; DOVER – Rebecca L. Rivett, 20, and Robert E. Mikula, 71; FRANCESTOWN – Adric U. Wells, 30; LEE – Nicholas O Shanley, 31; MADISON – Scott D. Macdonald, 58; MANCHESTER — Jacob LaPlante, 32; NASHUA – Alexandra M. Thompson, 22, and Robert E. Hague Jr., 54; NEW BOSTON – Leslie C. Nixon, 64; NEW DURHAM — Evan Robert Chasse, 22; ROCHESTER – Brannon D. M. Walker, 24; SEABROOK – John A. Gavin, 28; SUNAPEE – Matthew C. Sullivan, 42.
Out of state
Herminio Filomeno, 34, Haverhill, Mass.; Joshua Webb, 30, Deer Park, N.Y.; Renee M. Dupras, 37, Plattsburgh, N.Y.