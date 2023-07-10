DWI License Revocations

CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALSTEAD – Griffin Anthony Brown, 18; AMHERST – Eric Rook, 36; BARRINGTON – Jean M. Hayes, 30; CLAREMONT – Katlyn P. Paquet, 26; CTR. BARNSTEAD – Brandon M. Gemmiti, 39; DERRY – Daniel Patrick Allen, 44; DOVER – Charles W. Martel, 37, and Jeffrey Lawrence Barrett, 60; GILMANTON – Christine Laura Walter, 36; GRAFTON – Eric E. Leavitt, 37; GREENFIELD – Jacqueline R. Brown, 58; HUDSON – Malinda Frenette, 32; MANCHESTER – Davin Blinn Demmer, 22, and Karen E. Hale, 51; MERRIMACK – Jean Curtis Fitzpatrick, 38; MOULTONBOROUGH – Kyle N. Hunter, 36; NASHUA – Justin A. Dubray, 33, Ronald Scott Mack, 56, and Xuan Chai, 55; PEMBROKE – Daniel Yuriy Gaponov, 21; PLAISTOW – Rachael A. Cullinan, 32; PLYMOUTH – Kyle F. Bisson, 35; ROCHESTER – Julio Perez-Justiniani, 61, Robert Fred Jones, 55, and Yeltsin George Colon Guzman, 31; SALEM – Ashley R. Huckins, 35; SANBORNVILLE – Patrick D. Bayer, 47; SOMERSWORTH – Jillian R. Dubois, 42; SPOFFORD – Shane Michael Goderre, 26; SPRINGFIELD – Morgan Mead Sullivan, 31; WALPOLE – Samuel L. Graves, 30
Out of state
Joshua Darren Burley, 34, Baldwinville, MA; Andre C. Husbands, 33, Boston, MA; Andy Rodriguez, 49, Lawrence, MA; Chasity Prevalla, 20, Lowell, MA; Enrique Pepen, 39, Lynn, MA; Jamie M. Ferguson, 57, Medford, MA; Steven M. Godin, 69, Northfield, MA; Christopher James Doucet, 24, Bellows Falls, VT; William J. Barrett, 61, Brattleboro, VT