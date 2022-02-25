CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Kristopher M. Samson, 31; BATH – Meghan O. Fulford, 25; BERLIN – Donald S. Fraize, 34, and Zachary H. Wedge, 27; BOSCAWEN – Manuel J. Jones, 24; CENTER CONWAY – Benjamin J. Ashley, 62; CHARLESTOWN – Jonathan Atwood, 35; CLAREMONT – Richard Dean Robitille, 53; CONCORD – Christopher E. Erickson, 50, Crystal L. Turner, 33, James Paul Maclellan, 27, Justina Melanie Boisvert, 45; Kyle Anthony Morrison, 27, Thomas A. Paine, 58; DERRY – Alan L. Hayward, 49, Mark M. Stevens Jr., 22, Matthew G. Keddie, 44, and Zachary A. Halloran, 27; DOVER – Mark Edward Harmon, 46, and Sean P. O’Doherty, 21; DURHAM – Nicole C. Brunelle, 25; ENFIELD – Parker Reed Minahan 51; EPPING – Jacqueline Marie Wilson, 58, and Lolita A. Mikulane, 41; FARMINGTON – Edgar Hoyt Jr., 56; FRANKLIN – David Wayne Lafrance, 55; GOFFSTOWN – Gabriel M. Skinner, 23; GREENVILLE – Jarimiah Joseph Ford, 29; GROVETON – Zeek B. S. Witt, 23; HAMPSTEAD – Richard Paul Marshall, 60; HAMPTON – Sean Michael Elm, 51; HILLSBORO – Samantha Benvie, 33; HILLSBOROUGH – Christopher Seymour Carter, 44; HUDSON – Debora Ann Trench, 65, Karen Ann Tan, 51, and Marc A. Houle, 56; KEENE – Melissa Simmons, 47; KINGSTON – Gregory Scott Krauklin, 38; LACONIA – Alyson Mary Feeney, 20, and Sarah A. Jenna, 39; LEBANON – John Edward Fiori, 68; LITTLETON – Jessica J. Kimball, 47; LONDONDERRY – Joshua T. Laferriere, 29, and Matthew M. Labrecque, 45; MANCHESTER – Frank Russell Moody, 64, Joseph Martins Oliveira, 24, Keith Eric Iller, 58, Kelly P. McKinney, 28, Kenneth M. Sevigny, 63, Kimberly Susan Leiter, 26, and Toni M. Pinciaro, 26; MILFORD – Kevin Edward Kaminski, 41; NASHUA – Andrew A. Martines, 34, Edward A. Rivera, 43, Edwin Perez, 40, Justin S. Cole, 28, Robert G. Goodspeed Jr., 48, Shadane C. Richards, 26, and Tyler J. Seidenberg, 30; NEW BOSTON – David J. Ieni, 28; NEWBURY – Kimberly Johnson-Santoro, 54; NEWINGTON – Callie Jo Aspinwall, 29; NEWPORT – Michael Wayne White, 56; NORTHFIELD – Trevor John Cullen, 17; PELHAM – Robert Wilhelm Lund, 54; PITTSBURG – Rachel Elizabeth Marsan, 33; PITTSFIELD – Skye Stevens, 23; PLAISTOW – Janis N. Bonaccorso, 61; RAYMOND – Cameron Dean Josey, 31, and Victoria Lynn Gutro, 31; ROCHESTER – Carol A. Drew, 70, and Emma R. Proulx, 20; SALEM – Jason T. McGibbon, 41; SANBORNTON – Kenneth D. Brown, 62; SEABROOK – Brandi Lee Gouin, 41; STODDARD – Brian J. Solovei, 47; SUNAPEE – Hannah L. Hill, 23; THORNTON – Richard Bertrand Provost, 71; TILTON – Jenna Marie Wilson, 20; WARNER – Joseph P. Desrochers, 23; WEARE – Kenneth V. Cipriani, 57; WILTON – Kenneth W. Littlefield, 48.
Out of state
Angela C. Gatto, 41 Arlington, Mass.; Walter L. Schwall, 56, Fitchburg, Mass.; Steven V. Hight, 33, Haverhill, Mass.; Julio C. Francisco, 29, and Scott Brady, 24, both of Lawrence, Mass.; Yessenia Silva, 40, Methuen, Mass.; Mark E. Kibbe, 40, Springfield, Mass.; Matthew Thomas Alden, 27, and Stephen Lyman, 43, both of Tewksbury, Mass.; Jeffrey Bradstreet, 47, Worcester, Mass.; Gavin S. Lachance, 22, Fryeburg, Maine; William Martin, 33, Portland, Maine; Mason Frazier, 34, Sanford, Maine; Reese B. King, 24, Middletown, R.I.