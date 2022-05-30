CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Matthew John Trepanier Amaral, 35; BERLIN – Aaron S. Holt, 44, and Lois A. Button, 59; BOWSCAWEN – Taylor J. Carpentier, 27; BRENTWOOD – Dakota S. Evans, 29; BRISTOL – Jason Shane Albee, 48; CANTERBURY – Andrew Richard Beck, 19; CENTER OSSIPEE – Jane Azari Hazard, 63; CLAREMONT – Nicholas C. Taylor, 31; CONCORD – Carson Alexander Hardy, 20, Erik D. Wentworth, 45, and Jason Sargeant, 47; CTR. CONWAY – Danny H. Baud Jr., 38; CTR. HARBOR – Kira L. Swinton, 26; DOVER – Thomas C. Myers, 49, and Timothy Macgregor Macgregor, 16; EPPING – Lucas J. Perry, 31; FARMINGTON – Adam Michael Babineau, 39; FRANCESTOWN – Eli M. Rokes, 25; FRANKLIN – Jamal Delvon Hemingway, 36; GREENFIELD – Thomas J. Marshall, 47; GREENLAND – William John Tarnowski, 19; HAMPSTEAD – Sean J. Cotter, 20; LACONIA – Lucio Hernandez, 59; MANCHESTER – Alayna Christine Spear, 26, Charles Francis Laflamme, 28, Donald Allen Stemarie, 26; Francis Michael Allen, 38; Francisco J. Berlingeri De Jesus, 29, and Sergio E. Lopez, 40; MARLBOROUGH – Nicholas A. Thibodeau, 33; N. HAVERHILL – Clayton A. Guilmain, 51; NASHUA – Dylan Ricardo Duarte Charavin, 26, Eric R. Chorney, 43, Keith R. McDonough, 49, and William R. Gideon, 47; NORTH CONWAY – Nicholas Joseph Mercauto, 38; NOTTINGHAM – Peter D. Landry, 58; PENACOOK – Brian Patrick Parker, 20; PORTSMOUTH – Steven M. Morgan, 35, and William J. Loomis, 76; ROCHESTER – Dakota A. Leighton, 22, and Jeffery Joseph Soucy, 53; SALEM – Kim M. Lessard, 53; SOMERSWORTH – Joseph Michael Burt, 34; WOLFEBORO FALLS – John C. McGuire, 36.
Out of state
Matthew Stratton, 35, Manchester, Conn.; Jessica Bruno, 36, and Silton Barnett, 35, both of Boston, Mass.; Michelle F. Grenier, 65, Dracut, Mass.; Susan B. Lekborg, 53, Georgetown, Mass.; Katelyn C. Kuhn, 28, Holbrook, Mass.; Alexander J. Norton, 26, Alexis Otero, 25, John E. Hennessey, 58, and Julio E. Hennessey, 58, all of Lowell, Mass.; Victor A. Ivale, 21, Marlborough, Mass.; Mason Heuston, 27, North Billerica, Mass.; Zachary Tremblay, 23, Pepperell, Mass.; Maxine R. Parmenter, 36, Winchendon, Mass.; Taylor Desrochers, 29, Lebanon, Maine; Matthew Greene, 38, Westbrook, Maine.