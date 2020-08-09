CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Steven P. Bonnell, 49; ALTON – Michael C. Neider, 61; ASHLAND – Todd M. Tilton, 43; BERLIN – Christopher A. Skeen, 27 and Robert A. Douglass, 23; COLEBROOK – Gregory Charles Lewis Sr. 68; CONCORD – Mark P. Lesniak, 45, Morgan E. Lawrence, 29, Scott L. Desmarais, 35, and Zachary L. Butts, 34; ; CONWAY – Adam Mazza, 51; CTR. OSSIPEE – Danielle Avry Pierce, 26, and Frederick J. Lynn, 42; DEERFIELD – Jack D. Collins, 53, David M. Weeks, 47, and Peter J. O’Connell, 33; DERRY – Denise M. Page, 47; DOVER – Joshua L. Jackson, 37; EFFINGHAM – Perley E. Thompson 56; EXETER – John T. Fuller, 68; FRANKLIN – Jeremy B. Styles, 45; GOFFSTOWN – Matthew J. Fischer, 47; HAMPTON – Haley Kathleen Dalessandro, 31; HILLSBOROUGH – Eric C. Bergeron, 27; HUDSON – Richard Kiongo Karanja, 27, Bryan J. Thyne, 44, Julia J. Tate Lagueux, 21, and Paul R. Conway, 48; JAFFREY – Jonathan D. Fuleki, 32, and Timothy Vorce, 51; KEENE – Joseph J. Demasi, 36, and Gino C. Mola, 71; LACONIA – Lauren E. Donovan, 39, Carol Ann Beebe, 72, and Ronald F. Wilson, 52; LANCASTER – Evan Burns, 20; LANGDON – Richard E. Calderon, 52; LEBANON – Erica A. Bickford, 29, and Kathy Margaret Woodward, 54; MANCHESTER – James G. Tanguay, 21, Timothy J. Oliveria, 31, Adam J. Goodno, 27; Justin G. Aubin, 34, Michelle H. Frasca, 54, and William Cusson, 34; MILFORD – Kristopher Robin Whitehead, 46, Christopher H. Trow, 50, and Julie L. Gahm, 38; NASHUA – Angel L. Rodriguez, 59, Efrain Velazquez, 46, Shawn M. McKenney, 26, Christopher Alden Osmer, 36; Harold T. Kobisky, 54, Sean H. Olivera, 29; and Siarhei Zmitrovich, 36; NEWBURY – Anna J. Newman, 19; NEW DURHAM – Wade Allan Evans, 58; PEMBROKE – Gina M. Landry, 36; PITTSFIELD – William A. Shaw, 23; PLAISTOW – Trisha L. Senter, 33, and Earl E. Kneeland, 59; RAYMOND – Douglas A. Naffah, 54; ROCHESTER – Robin C. Brunet, 43; SALEM – Amy J. Labossiere, 44 and Justin M. Panneton, 37; SOMERSWORTH – Jacob R. Labrecque, 29; STRATFORD – Michael R. Cotter, 33; SUNAPEE – Joanna Galatas, 37; TWIN MOUNTAIN – Jillian Holley Cuthbertson, 38; W. LEBANON – Devin J. Isaacs, 26; WESTMORELAND – Rebecca J. Cormier, 40; WEST OSSIPEE James M. Merrill, 25; WINCHESTER – Sarah E. Cook, 45; WOLFEBORO – Alexander L. Nepomuceno, 30; WOODSVILLE – Brandon M. Turner, 22.
Out of state
Delroy Campbell, 60, Bloomfield, Conn.; Rebecca Elizabeth Whalen, 24, Glastonbury, Conn.; Brandyn R. Fitzgerald, 31, Attleboro, Mass.; Tien T. Nguyen, 36, Boston, Mass,; Melissa L. Coakley, 41, and Xavier Salaman, 24, both of Dracut, Mass.; Theresa A. Ronco, 47, Everett, Mass.; Christopher Falasca, 45, Haverhill, Mass.; Gary Martin, 49, Lexington, Mass.; Jennifer Mae Smith, 49, Littleton, Mass.; Jeremy Caban, 33, and Dana H. Chooljian, 53, both of Lowell, Mass.; McKenzie Regal O’Hare, 22, and Vunai Calderon, 25, both of Lynn, Mass.; Jamie Sacchetti, 39, Mashpee, Mass.; Adam R. Sinners, 33, Lancaster, Pa.; Laurie A. Young, 52, Milton, Vt.