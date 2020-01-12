CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON – Steffan E. McNeil, 32; BEDFORD – Justin Kyle Goffe Bullock, 33; CENTER BARNSTEAD – Alfred W. Smith, 25; CHESTER – Jeremy Miles Gauthier, 24; CONCORD – Ryan Austin Smith, 38; DEERFIELD – Charles J. Hill, 38; GILFORD – Graham D. Moneysmith, 38; GREENVILLE – Ryan James Caron, 21; HAMPTON – Austin S. Weber, 46; HILLSBOROUGH – Aaron Burnham, 57, Hawk G. McNeil, 32; Samantha L. Whitney, 28; HINSDALE – Scott C. Tommila II, 36; HOLLIS – Meredith L. Kehaias, 47; HUDSON – Cristian Machado, 31; KEENE – Kristin L. Putnam, 32, Nancy P. Dubosque, 65, and Peter C. Jahn, 40; LITCHFIELD – Kenneth M. J. Young, 52; MANCHESTER – Jalen A. N. Murchison, 23, James Greene, 29, Jeffrey Richard Keenan, 57, Kasha K. Carmody, 33, Larry John Schermerhorn Jr., 32, Nicholas M. Malette, 21, Owen J. Plausky, 25, and Robert Mashut, 31; MERRIMACK – James R. Madden, 22, and Rebeca M. Patterson, 40; MILFORD – Michael A. Karr, 42; Carlos Jovoni Gonzalez, 21, Kristina Arletta Mclean, 34, and Leah Jane Denahey, 26; NEWPORT – Raymond A. Decesare, 54; NOTTINGHAM – Kayla A. Sharp, 23; PEMBROKE – Marc J. Cincotta, 60; PORTSMOUTH – Nicholas C. Bragg, 28; ROCHESTER – Brian Roland Spruce, 51, and Michael Jude Ditroia, 61; WEBSTER – Joshua M. Dow, 29; WILMOT – Eric J. Rodgers, 52.
Out of state
Timothy W. Gove, 33, Gadsden, Ala.; Benjamin Guthrie, 38, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Joseph Sullivan, 27, West Suffield, Conn.; Daniel Storm Chappell, 30, Daytona Beach, Fla.; Daniel James Hulsoor, 18, Billerica, Mass.; David Carroll, 73, Bolton, Mass.; Juan Cabrera, 45, Lawrence, Mass.; Mark Quinn, 37, Lowell, Mass.; Olivia K. Marshall, 25, Lynn, Mass.; Ignatius Junior Cadette, 38, and Marco Giron, 54, both of Methuen, Mass.; Michael Choquette, 34, N. Adams, Mass.; Matthew P. Wilson, 24, and Ryan J. Leahy, 40, both of Pepperell, Mass.; Dawn Marie Barcellona, 58, Salisbury, Mass.; Abby N. Schneider, 25, Pinckney, Mich.; Grismel Sencion, 40, North Providence, R.I.; Kayliana M. Hazard, 22, Pawtucket, R.I.; David Fowler, 31, Gilman, Vt.
