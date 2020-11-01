CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
CHICHESTER – Michael R. Palmer, 27; E. HAMPSTEAD – Justin K. Wright, 41; EPPING – Lance M. Murray, 23; EPSOM – Eugene D. Robinson, 34; EXETER – Jeremy P. Currier, 26; GILMANTON – Ryan T. Waite, 23; HAMPTON – Fahad Siddiq Shaikh, 28; HOPKINTON – Joshua T. Angell, 22; JAFFREY – Jeremy I. Tarver, 39; LEBANON – Bruce E. McKinney, 42; LEE – Nathan M. Lemire, 38; MANCHESTER – Brittney Raiche Dickson, 33, Charlene Ricci, 31, Karryann D. Langlois, 35, Lexis G. Colon, 24; Melissa Santa Davis, 36, and Zachary J. Window, 28; MEREDITH – Lisa Michelle Lassonde, 53; PETERBOROUGH – Ashlee B. Crouthamel, 34; PLYMOUTH – Karl H. Honabach, 53; PORTSMOUTH – Steven Wendt, 49; ROLLINSFORD – Katie S. Marshall, 37; RUMNEY – Gary D. Miller, 64; WARNER – Thomas P. Finneral Jr., 54.
Out of state
Steven Richardson, 52, Chelmsford, Mass.; Zachary Schutz, 22, Danvers, Mass.; Robert Hatch, 29, Dracut, Mass.; Shannon A. MacDonald, 38, Haverhill, Mass.; Connor Maguire, 22, Merrimac, Mass.; Kristen M. Abdulla, 33, Methuen, Mass.; Carla Marie Gagne, 40, Sanford, Maine.