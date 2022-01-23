CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON BAY – Susan Wofford Mead, 61; AMHERST – John A. Mullikin, 37; ATKINSON – Joshua D. Andreoli, 20; BARRINGTON – Amanda L. Kennedy, 32, and Daniel J. Doherty III, 52; BATH – Christine C. Donlon, 54; BERLIN – Briana Lynn Davis, 37; BOW – Connor S. Hill, 28; BRENTWOOD – Timothy R. Putnam, 40; BRISTOL – Adam J. Akerman, 27; CANAAN – William G. Hoehl Jr., 40; CENTER CONWAY – Anne Detzer, 64, and Steven D. Boothby, 49; CENTER OSSIPEE – Jeffrey Harold Raymond, 32; CHESTER – Kevin D. Muir, 28; CONCORD – Anestis Spiro Karathanasis, 44, Benjamin T. Beecher, 31, Christopher Murphy, 51, Joshua G. Desjardins, 38, Matthew Allen Gourlay, 39, and Samantha J. McKenna, 33; CONTOOCOOK – Wyatt A. Keene, 29; CONWAY – Alan M. Woods, 60; DERRY – Gerald J. Silva, 77, Nancy E. Butler, 52, and Shawna A. Bryan, 37; DOVER – Allison M. Bryan, 31, and Kevin Francis Lynch, 63; FARMINGTON – Marc Stephen Perkins, 56; FRANCESTOWN – Adric U. Wells, 31; FREEDOM – Douglas Osborne, 44; GILMANTON IRON WORKS – Joseph R. Boyle, 29; HAMPTON – Donald D. Folckemer, 57, and Melody M. McClain-Armstrong, 43; HENNIKER – Colleen Rose Jennings, 41, and Jason J. McGill, 39; HILLSBOROUGH – Mary E. Chamberland, 33; HOLLIS – Andrew M. Heaps, 29; HOOKSETT – Kerin E. Rumson, 29; HUDSON – Jasson Mendoza Morfin, 26, Justin Robert Thomas, 23, and Kristopher J. Bouchard, 33; KEENE – Corey B. Carpenter, 33, Lucas James Woods, 24, Nathan B. Abbott, 41, Sheila A. Hardy, 21; and Stevielee A. Ross, 37; KINGSTON – David M. Wydola, 37; LACONIA – Andrew John St. Godard, 54, Nicholas P. Gauvreau, 38, Paul Nicolo Storm Vento, 29, and Ramiza Dinarica, 30; LANCASTER – Michael R. Butler, 42; LEBANON – Brendan Seamus McGarry, 40, and John Morris Rhodes III, 55; LITTLETON – Amanda Ariel Rainault, 35; LONDONDERRY – Gerson A. Munoz Benitez, 35; MANCHESTER – Aimee L. James, 42, Bethany L. Pagel, 29, Cameron Patrick Wade Welch, 21, Claudine J. Beauregard, 54, Ezekiel Lopez Diaz, 29, Fernando Salazar Perez, 18, Melva Ann O’Keefe, 55, Michael A. Drake, 31, Stephanie Cepeda, 26, Timothy David Griffin, 44, Timothy M. Spaulding, 22, and Travis Austin Breen, 34; MILFORD – Michael L. Kabala, 57; MUNSONVILLE – John S. Macallister, 82; NASHUA – Isaias Ortega Ruiz, 27, J. W. Smith, 45, and Patrick Robert Sleeper, 31; NEW DURHAM – Angela D. Frenzel, 52, and David A. Roy, 57; NEW HAMPTON – Delia Nora Shepard, 53; NEWMARKET – Charles Carney Savery II, 54; NEWTON – Elizabeth M. Murray, 35; NORTH CONWAY – Brooke A. Sanderson, 27; NORTH HAMPTON – Philip S. Congley, 63; PITTSFIELD – Laura J. Manville, 49; PLAISTOW – Douglas Aaron Lanceleve, 19; PORTSMOUTH – Linda M. Floros, 63, and Quintin P. Watson, 24; RAYMOND – Griffin E. Bourque, 33, Melissa L. Gaughran, 50, and Tiffany Olivia Dolan, 24; ROCHESTER – Maryanne Peverada, 62, and Phillip Antony Eisenberg, 28; S. SUTTON – Raymond Cabral III, 22; SALEM – Paul R. Duval, 54, and Tyler J. Weston, 24; SANBORNVILLE – Jamie E. Stone, 43; SANDOWN – Keith J. Sturgis, 34; SEABROOK – Carla Jean Janvrin, 45; SOMERSWORTH – John Warburton, 64, and Russell E. Carlson, 63; STODDARD – Jody Aho, 53; STRAFFORD – Marissa L. Barry, 26; WARNER – Colin M. Nevins, 28, and Mark R. Allen, 48; WEARE – Samuel Ossmer Jones, 23; WEST SWANZEY – Mary E. Lamarche, 37; WILTON – Gregg L. Bensmiller, 55; WINDHAM – Dakota R. L. Morgan, 32, and Gwen Ellen Kauffman, 53; WOLFEBORO – Paul M. Desrochers, 50.
Out of state
Daniel Sherer, 45, Oceanside, Calif.; Robert S. Adams, 64, Danbury, Conn.; Alex T. Bradley, 23, Holden, Mass.; Leigh Ann Kimberlie Coon, 28, Lowell, Mass,; Jennifer L. Bernard, 43, Maynard, Mass.; Thomas Peter Finley, 26, Melrose, Mass.; Sherie M. Parsons, 53, Methuen, Mass.; Nicole S. Blanco, 44, N. Chelmsford, Mass.; Roy Rogers, 37, Shirley, Mass.; Allegra Schejtman, 21, Sudbury, Mass.; Noel Landry, 25, Waltham, Mass.; Cynthia A. Zak, 66, Webster, Mass.; Lisa Zeghibe, 53, Westwood, Mass.; Amanda C. Barbaro, 23, Winchendon, Mass.; Jacqueline Jasmine Jolicoeur, 27, Woburn, Mass.; Nicholas W. Lindblad, 30, Catonsville, Md.; Kristine A. Millington, 40, Acton, Maine; Erin Greeley, 35, Dayton, Maine; Dustin Whipple, 31, Fairfield, Maine; Daniel P. St. Clair, 36, Lebanon, Maine; Lisa Jordan, 58, Sabattus, Maine; Robert Wilmot, 60, Winthrop, Maine; Emily A. Gorham, 29, Killington, Vt.; Lelina Urguia, 27, Windsor, Vt.; Kyle Robert Hilliger, 31, Sun Prairie, Wisc.