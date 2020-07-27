CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated revocations. Note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
COLEBROOK – Jason E. Hopps, 41; CONCORD – James Brennan, 63; DERRY – Robert J. Kincade, 39; DOVER – Allyson M. Redden, 25, and Joshua Walter Johnson, 33; EXETER – Tad M. Killam, 33; GOFFSTOWN – Bruce S. Zytkewicz, 62; KEENE – Holly J. Walsh, 50, and Jason K. Guyette, 30; LEBANON – Thomas J. Hamel Jr., 28; MANCHESTER – Henry C. Rowell, 38; NEW BOSTON – Nicole A. Decato, 41; PLYMOUTH – Matthew W. Berg, 42; ROCHESTER – Shawn A. Boudreau, 26; SALEM – Pamela Jean White, 58; SOMERSWORTH – Michael S. Fitzpatrick, 53; SWANZEY – Zachary T. Dafeldecker, 20; WOLFEBORO – Gary M. Frank, 70.
OUT OF STATE
Andrew Philip Heymann, 21, Glastonbury, CT; Garrett Kane Bonenberger, 30, Cambridge, MA; Emma Landry, 19, Granby, MA; Christine Sword, 51, North Chelmsford, MA; Sarah Miller, 38, Bethel, ME