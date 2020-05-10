CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Stephen James Bolser, 31; ALSTEAD – Amanda L. Champney, 32; BOW – Michael Donald Quinn, 29, and Samantha M. Berry, 23; CONCORD – Lee J. Timmerman, 25; DANVILLE – Daniel R. Armstrong, 26; DERRY – Michael H. Camire, 26; DOVER – Debra J. Sevigny, 57, and Kiel C. Ostaszewski, 37; E. WAKEFIELD – Jacob Stephen Libby, 23, and Michael B. Mulkern, 60; EPPING – Karl H. Rogers, 65; EXETER – Robin A. Wyman, 63; FITZWILLIAM – Matthew W. Jones, 52; FRANKLIN – Alexander J. Barnhart, 27; GRANTHAM – Lewis A. Meier, 39; HAMPTON – Caitlin E. Terry, 28, and Peter Anthony Morin, 59; HOLLIS – Matthew G. Tomer, 32; HOOKSETT – Kayla Ann Poste, 27; LITCHFIELD – William A. Gray, 58; MANCHESTER – Brit M. Bell, 43; MILFORD – James Timothy Taylor, 60; NEW DURHAM – Michael H. Brisson, 41; NEWBURY – William Eric Stowe, 56; RICHMOND – Taylor J. L. Berglin, 25; SEABROOK – Allen K. Felch Jr., 47; SWANZEY – Jennifer A. Clapp, 45, and Taylor A. Pratt, 24; TAMWORTH – Ryan C. Chesley, 34; TROY – Samuel K. Governor, 23.
Out of state
Michael Duran, 44, Haverhill, Mass.; John T. McGrail, 31, Methuen, Mass.; Robert Doyle, 69, Eliot, Maine; Timothy E. Stauss, 53, Kennebunk, Maine; Andrew J. Raptis, 19, Pearl River, N.Y.; Christopher Hrinko, 31, Dickson City, Pa.; Robert A. Raymond, 45, North Smithfield, R.I.; Heather A. Lander, 37, Bellows Falls, Vt.