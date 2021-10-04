CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BRENTWOOD – Ian Charles Lejeune Jr., 17; CANTERBURY – Rodrigo Garcia-Martinez, 21; CENTER CONWAY – Joseph D. Donovan, 24; CHESTER – David John Pierog, 55; CONCORD – Shelley L. Fajans, 51; DERRY – Phillip R. St. Cyr, 52, and Stephanie N. McMullin, 37; DOVER – Matthew L. Smith, 47, and Paul W. Stanton II, 38; DUNBARTON – Willem Joachim Wamser, 19; EXETER – Darlene L. Almeida, 29; FARMINGTON – Christopher A. Hanchett, 47; GOFFSTOWN – John P. Mark, 23; HAMPSTEAD – James A. Skea, 71; HILLSBORO – Elias A. Stamey, 28; HOLLIS – Tammy Chan, 40; LOUDON – Benjamin J. Bell, 32; MANCHESTER – Brendan R. Lalanne, 27, Daniel J. Parrotto, 42, Edward J. Bransky Jr., 53, Jessica Dannielle Davidson, 33; Joseph R. A. Bard Jr., 37, Justin R. Tuerck, 37, Mario A. Hernandez Martinez, 35, Philip George Briffa, 34, and Theresa Margaret Smith, 49; MEREDITH – Todd P. Sarmanian, 45; MERRIMACK – Alejandro Soto, 46, and Elizabeth M. Hamparian, 43; MILFORD – Perry Alec Alperin, 27; MOULTONBOROUGH – Jonathan J. Ecker, 47; NASHUA – Carolyn S. Gray, 40, Charles G. Watson Jr., 57, Douglas Pettaway, 23, and Tyler J. Iannazzo, 30; NEWFIELDS – Roxanne Denise Phillips, 56; NEWPORT – Phillip L. Falk, 43; PELHAM – James F. Maloney, 70; PEMBROKE – Kevin H. Halen, 31, and Sheila Mae Ashford, 56; PLAISTOW – Caleigh M. Isakovic, 29; PLYMOUTH – Angela D. Christopher, 33; PORTSMOUTH – Hector A. Lopez, 27, and Stephen F. Schwartz, 57; RAYMOND – Gerald R. Wooldridge, 54, and Jason R. Kirkpatrick, 42; ROCHESTER – Richard J. Quinn, 61, and Roxanne D. Norton, 55; ROCHESTER – Richard J. Quinn, 61, and Roxanne D. Norton, 55; SALEM – Richard W. Edmunds, 75, and Timothy P. Baggett, 37; WINDHAM – Abdalla A. Khoury, 42; WOLFEBORO – Kaylee May Hooper, 20.
Out of state
Lucy Hadl, 48, Los Angeles, Calif.; Alberto Domitriz, 45, Waterbury, Conn.; Everett W. Lindsey, 56, Pineville, La.; Jordan Page, 20, Acton, Mass.; Kevin Scott Kauppinen, 54, Beverly, Mass.; Esther I. Ortiz, 28, Dracut, Mass.; Kevin Velazquez, 29, Lawrence, Mass.; Zachary I. West, 27, Melrose, Mass.; Gregory R. Hereford, 35, Reading, Mass.; Stephanie Newfell, 26, Sudbury, Mass.; Shauna E. Eckberg, 28, Tewksbury, Mass.; Travis R. Bell, 42, Acton, Maine; Zoey Deangelis, 20, North Waterboro, Maine; Peter T. Sweeney, 60, Wilmington, Vt.