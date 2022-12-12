CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ATKINSON – Chad R. Glodgett, 40; BOSCAWEN – Cody D. Littlefield, 29; BRENTWOOD – Cory A. Furlong, 37; CHARLESTOWN – Courtney Ann Ohler, 33; CONCORD – David G. Hammond, 48, David M. Cooper, 25, and David T. Annis, 26; DERRY – Elizabeth Morin, 34; DOVER – Erwin L. Waugh, 62; ENFIELD – Farren Dana Mullikin, 38; ERROL – Fred T. Drew, 41; EXETER – Garrett James Copp, 25; FITZWILLIAM – Gene Paul Kendall Jr., 61; GILFORD – Gordon Alfred Nite, 47; GOFFSTOWN – Greg Alan Lambert, 55, and Gregory M. Gorman, 60; GREENLAND – Harrison J. Lukoff, 35; HAMPTON – Heather L. Michael, 39; HUDSON – Ian D. Forsberg, 24; KEENE – Jacob Jeffrey Johnson, 22; LACONIA – Jason Corey Lapinsky, 36; MANCHESTER – Jaycob R. McBournie, 26, Jeffrey M. Perkins, 43, Jeffrey M. Poskus, 33, John McIsaac, 65, Jonah M. Simmons, 25, and Joshua Robert Gallagher-Houde, 32; MERRIMACK – Julia Gates Bodnarik, 43; NASHUA – Justin T. Williams, 39; NEW BOSTON – Kara Ann Merancy, 34, and Klanesha L. Landry, 32; NORTHFIELD – Kyle J. Banks, 34; PEMBROKE – Lonnie E. Jackson, 50; PLYMOUTH – Mark Stephen Calledare, 59; SALEM – SALEM – Matthew Paul Smith, 49, and Melissa M. Rogers, 43; SANBORNVILLE – Milto R. Angel Lopez, 39; SILVER LAKE – Olivia Elaine Francis, 20; SOMERSWORTH – Rena M. Connor, 60; STRATHAM – Stephanie Susan Slovik, 34, and Steven David Schwalje, 52; WARNER – Steven F. Randall, 46; WEBSTER – Timothy Alfred Dunn, 65.
OUT OF STATE
Allison C. Jewell, 56, Los Angeles, CA; Andrew D. Chute, 34, East Granby, CT; Andrew James Grissett, 33, Dedham, MA; Ashley L. Goodick, 35, Haverhill, MA; Austin E. Deaver, 37, Lynn, MA; Benjamin M. Beaudet, 26, Merrimac, MA; Benjamin R. Albert, 33, Methuen, MA; Britny Lee Ragonese, 27, Yarmouth Port, MA; Bruce Marchant, 67, and Bryan M. Roe, 29, both of Portland, ME; Timothy G. Driscoll, 50, Rutland, VT; Tyler William Green, Springfield, VT; Virginia Kendall, 41, West Topsham, VT.